Dramatists Guild Copyright Management Unveils Complete Programming for 2023 Estate Planning Week







DG Copyright Management, Inc. has revealed the complete schedule for their week-long programming in honor of National Estate Planning Awareness Week. From October 16-October 20, DG©M will offer the only free, online conference for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists that explores the importance of Estate and Legacy Planning. To reserve a spot for these National Estate and Legacy Planning Week events, which are being offered to the public at no cost, please visit www.thedgcm.org.



“Playwrights have something screenwriters and television writers regrettably don't; we own the copyright on all of our original works,” shared Doug Wright, president of DG©M’s board. “But with that comes a responsibility: to curate it and ensure that your work is always produced in accordance with your wishes and intent. Estate Planning is crucial to the careful preservation of your oeuvre.”



Events will include a special panel featuring Tony winner Lisa Kron and fellow members of The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, and Peg Healey). Additional panelists will include Obie-winning songwriter Gretchen Cryer, playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays, the Alice Childress estate’s Suzanne Woodard, musical theatre artist and historian Ben West, Opera America’s Marc Scorca, Primary Stages’ Casey Childs and Sally Plass, WME’s Sarah Douglas, attorneys Marc Ostrow, Paul Gordon Hoffman, Veronica Escobar, and Tatia Barnes, Dramatists Guild Communications Manager Sarah Rebell, and DG©M Executive Director Deborah Murad.



“Estate planning is an essential part of being a dramatist,” explained Deborah Murad, Executive Director of DG©M. “It is the mechanism by which you can secure your copyrights and ensure that your creative work lives on, leaving a lasting legacy. We hope that you’ll join us for this transformative week of learning and gain the knowledge to ensure your artistic vision thrives beyond a lifetime.”



The complete schedule of events* is as follows:



Day 1





Protecting Artistry: Estate Planning with Copyright

Monday, October 16 at 3pm ET



Featuring: Paul Gordon Hoffman, Esq. / Hoffman, Saban & Watenmaker

Moderated by: Deborah Murad, Esq. / DG Copyright Management



Don’t leave your affairs vulnerable to uncertainty. In this session, we will review the essentials to securing your future and protecting your loved ones through the use of legal tools such as wills and trusts. We will explore how having a well-crafted estate plan ensures that your intellectual property is protected, allowing you to indicate how it’s managed and how your royalties are distributed. Preserve your artistic vision, maintain control over your literary estate, and provide your loved ones with a clear roadmap to honor your legacy.





Breaking Boundaries: Exploring the Enduring Legacy of the Five Lesbian Brothers

Monday, October 16 at 6pm ET



Featuring: Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Lisa Kron

Moderated by: Linda Chapman

With their unique blend of humor and creativity, The Five Lesbian Brothers blazed their own trail in the world of theatre while pushing boundaries and challenging convention. Be prepared to be inspired by this incredible force of avant-garde theatre as we explore their early beginnings off-off-Broadway, their approach to collaborative creation, and the legacy that continues to inspire generations.



Day 2





Voices Through Time: An Oral Odyssey

Tuesday, October 17 at 3pm ET



Featuring: Gretchen Cryer / The Legacy Project; Marc Scorca / Opera America; Casey Childs and Sally Plass / Primary Stages.

Moderated by: Sarah Rebell



Leave a legacy through the art of oral history! Join us for an insightful panel discussion on preserving the untold stories that allow others to gain valuable insight into your life's work. Explore diverse approaches, techniques, and best practices used by esteemed institutions. Learn how you might ensure that your personal narrative contributes to the rich tapestry of theatrical history and inspires future generations of playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists.





The 10 Things to Do Before You Die: Estate Planning and Music Copyright

Tuesday, October 17 at 6pm ET



Featuring: Marc Ostrow, Esq. / Romano Law



Discover the roadmap to securing your musical legacy. In this session, we will unlock the power of music law and help you safeguard your songs and royalties for generations to come. Learn how proper planning can ease your heirs' journey in the music industry, avoiding potential pitfalls along the way. From collaboration agreements with co-authors to the strategic use of LLCs, we'll equip you with essential tools to protect your musical empire.





Day 3





The Nuts and Bolts of Estate Administration

Wednesday, October 18 at 3pm ET



Featuring: Tatia Barnes, Esq. / Law Office of Tatia Barnes



Whether you’re an executor, heir, or simply curious about estate planning, this event will equip you with the practical knowledge needed to effectively and efficiently navigate the probate process. Topics may include the handling of estates, probate processes, asset distribution, and other legal intricacies. Don't miss this opportunity to educate yourself and your heirs.



Estate Stories: Alice Childress

Wednesday, October 18 at 6pm ET



Featuring: Sarah Douglas, WME and Suzanne Woodard, heir to the Childress Estate

Moderated by: Donnetta Lavinia Grays, playwright



Back by popular demand, our “estate stories” series highlights the work of heirs and literary executors who have the difficult job of balancing authorial intent, preserving a legacy, and making sound financial decisions. This year, we are honored to host the estate of Alice Childress. Ms. Childress (1920-1994) was a pioneering African American playwright whose work often depicted the struggles, resilience, and spirit of the African American community. Her play Trouble in Mind had a triumphant opening on Broadway in 2021. How has this estate been able to preserve the enduring influence of Childress’ work? What types of struggles do they face and how are they overcome?





Day 4





Silver Wisdom: Topics in Elder Law

Thursday, October 19 at 3pm ET



Featuring: Veronica Escobar, Esq. / Law Office of Veronica Escobar



Aging brings about changes; prepare for a secure future. In this session, you will gain valuable insights and an understanding of your rights as you age, empowering you to face future medical and financial concerns confidently. This session will focus on long-term planning, emphasizing options such as Medicaid, Medicare, long-term care insurance, guardianship, and social security and retirement benefits.





The Forgotten Legacies of Broadway

Thursday, October 19 at 6pm ET



Featuring: Ben West



Delve into the captivating world of Broadway's forgotten book writers, lyricists, and composers during this special session with Ben West, creator of the Museum of Broadway's "Timeline Walls" and author of the upcoming book The American Musical. Join us on a journey of discovery, unearthing hidden treasures and rediscovering a host of overlooked artists who helped to shape the American musical stage. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with the magic that has left an indelible mark on the heart of the Great White Way as we celebrate their enduring legacies together.



Day 5





DG Copyright Management: Where You Fit In

Friday, October 20 at 3pm ET



Featuring: Deborah Murad, Esq. / DG Copyright Management



For a dramatist, estate planning means selecting someone to administer and manage your work, protect it, uphold your authorial intent, and celebrate your legacy. What if we told you that the Dramatists Guild established a company to do just that, while also ensuring that your heirs would benefit financially and that your work would directly support future dramatists? Join Executive Director of DG Copyright Management Deborah Murad for an information session on how DG Copyright Management can fit into your estate plan.



*Please note that all panels and panelists are subject to change.



To reserve a spot for these National Estate and Legacy Planning Week events, which are being offered to the public at no cost, please visit www.thedgcm.org.



DG©M is the estate planning consultancy and intellectual property management organization entrusted with safeguarding the plays, songs, and musicals bequeathed to the Dramatists Guild and its affiliated entities. With the primary objective of preserving authorial intent, DG©M protects the legacies of enrolled dramatists while offering proper care and management of their works. DG©M also offers free resources to dramatists and their families to assist them in navigating the complexities of estate planning and copyright management. To learn more about DG©M, please visit www.thedgcm.org or email info@thedgcm.org.









