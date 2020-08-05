Digital Theatre+ Partners with BroadwayHD to be Their Exclusive Education Partner

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Digital Theatre+ will host INDECENT, SHE LOVES ME, FALSETTOS and more.

Digital Theatre+, the digital education service focusing on the study of the Performing Arts and English Literature, has signed a landmark deal to be the exclusive educational partner of BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans.

The multi-year deal involves Digital Theatre+ hosting multiple BroadwayHD captured productions, from musicals to dramatic theatre, and from Broadway and off-Broadway.

The productions include the Tony winners Indecent (by Paula Vogel) and She Loves Me, as well as Falsettos and Pipeline, both filmed at Lincoln Center.

This unique partnership between Digital Theatre+ and BroadwayHD comes at a time where, now more than ever, enabling further access to the performing arts is critical.

Neelay Patel, CEO said: "Digital Theatre+'s mission is to deliver the very best valuable content to educators and students across the world and our partnership with BroadwayHD enables us to bring the very best captured theatre to them. At a time when theatres and educational institutions across the world remain closed, this deal enables any student access to award-winning Broadway shows, which we know is transformative to their studies".

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD said: "Our mission is to make theater more accessible to everyone, especially during these difficult times. In working with Digital Theatre+, we're introducing the best of the stage to students. By bringing theater to students online, we are creating the next generation of theater goers and ensuring the health of live theater as an art form."

The full list of productions

Indecent by Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel - Tony winner for Best Direction & Best Lighting Design, nominated for Best Play

She Loves Me (musical starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi & Jane Krakowski) - Tony winner for Scenic Design, several other Tony nominations

Holiday Inn: The Irving Berlin Broadway Musical (musical) - Tony nominated for Best Choreography

Cyrano de Bergerac (starring Kevin Kline & Jennifer Garner) - Tony nominated

Present Laughter (starring Kevin Kline) - Tony winner for Best Actor, also had other Tony nominations

Romeo & Juliet starring Orlando Bloom & Condola Rashad

Pipeline (filmed at Lincoln Center)

Falsettos (musical filmed at Lincoln Center) - multiple Tony nominations

Incident at Vichy by Arthur Miller

Buried Child by Sam Shepard (starring Ed Harris & Amy Madigan)

The Gabriels (filmed at The Public Theater)

The Woodsman (filmed at New World Stages)

On the Exhale Starring Marin Ireland (filmed at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre)

Long Day's Journey Into Night by Eugene O'Neill (starring Alfred Molina & Jane Kaczmarek, filmed at Geffen Playhouse)

Peter Pan (musical starring Cathy Rigby, filmed at La Mirada Theater for The Performing Arts)







