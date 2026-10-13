Devin Kessler Will Lead Developmental Reading of SAVED MESSAGES

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Devin Kessler (Crystal Lake; Godfather of Harlem) will perform a developmental reading of Saved Messages, a new one-woman play by playwright and actor Carlita Victoria, on Monday, October 19 at 7:00 PM at Ripley-Grier Studios. The reading is directed by Donathan Walters (Fences at The Old Globe; Paramount+'s Evil), with dramaturgy by Daphnie Sicre (The Fire This Time Festival; San Diego Repertory Theatre) and stage management by Kelsey Nicole Jenkins (The Kennedy Center; Arena Stage).

What do you do with the messages you can't bring yourself to delete? Blending humor, vulnerability, recorded voices, and phones from different eras, Saved Messages follows one woman through a mental health crisis and the systems that respond to it. It asks what happens when someone in crisis meets institutions built to police, contain, or punish rather than to care, and what becomes possible when we center connection, dignity, and community instead.

'I wanted to tell a story that makes room for the humor, messiness, and humanity of being alive, even when being alive feels hard. Sometimes, the smallest moments remind us we have a reason to stay another day,' said Victoria.

Admission: Free with RSVP at https://bit.ly/SavedMessagesReading (seating is limited)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 15 Hrs 16 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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