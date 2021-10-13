The Stage Managers' Association Announces 2021 Del Hughes Awards







On Monday October 25th, 2021, the Stage Managers' Association will virtually present its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management, live from NYC and Las Vegas.

The 2021 honorees are distinguished theatrical stage managers Ruth E. Kramer and Lynda A. Lavin, television stage manager Arthur E. Lewis, and posthumously legendary Broadway stage manager Charles Allen Blackwell.

In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA will honor the 101 Black Stage Managers celebration with a Special Recognition Award.

The Del Hughes honour is awarded to those who represent the finest qualities and artistic achievement in stage management throughout their lifelong career. Instituted in 1986, the award was named for Del Hughes, who had an illustrious career as a Broadway and television stage manager as well as a TV director from 1933 to the 1970s. Honourees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members.

Elynmarie Kazle, Chair of the Stage Managers' Association, highlights that "Stage Managers took time during this recent intermission to both educate the industry on our role as well as to take a deep dive into what our industry is and what it can be. I trust that all have emerged like me with renewed hope for a future that is more humane and inclusive to all and welcoming to emerging artists. We continue to be essential in the event-making, artistic process. The artists we honor tonight exemplify the excellence that comes only from a career well practiced and a life well lived. It is my pleasure to join the celebration of every artist honored by the Stage Managers' Association at this year's event."

In speaking personally about the meaning of this award, Honoree Ruth E. Kramer expressed "A lifetime in Stage Management cannot be achieved without skilled and talented colleagues. These colleagues then become friends who are family, and the community that nurtures and supports longevity, joy and a lifetime body of work."

Honoree Lynda A. Lavin shares that "After spending my entire career Stage Managing tours on the road, and around the world, I can't think of a better way to enter into my retirement. This award is the perfect way to complete the 41-year tour I've been on. I always thought my retirement would be the end of the road, but this award makes me feel like a new highway has opened. The roads, and bridges between shows may change over the years, but new avenues present themselves all the time. I'm excited for the new changes I see coming up in the business, and the new energy I see in the next generation of Stage Managers. A great road map has been laid out by those who have traveled these roads before you. Safe travels to all who are ready to jump in."

In reflecting on this moment, Honoree Arthur E. Lewis shared "I am astounded to find my name added to the distinguished roster of Del Hughes honorees. This is sunshine for these COVID darkened days."

Cheryl Mintz, Director-at-Large of the Stage Managers' Association, Chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee and the Del Hughes Event, and Event Co-Host Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams, Founding Member of the SMA Foundation and past Del Hughes honoree are pleased to announce the guest speakers at the event, which include DGA Stage Manager Jeffry Gitter, Company Manager and Publicist Ron Guarnieri, and Stage Director, Choreographer and Producer Ted Pappas. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

The event is available virtually on Monday, October 25th, 2021 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Registration is required and the event is free. Go to https://SMADH2021.eventbrite.com to register.

To join the SMA go to www.stagemanagers.org.