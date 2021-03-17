Dani Barlow Named Foundation Director of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation







Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced that Dani Barlow has joined its leadership team as Foundation Director.

Says Mark Brokaw, President of the SDCF Board of Trustees, "Dani Barlow is a dynamic theatre administrator who will bring passion, agility, and skill to the Foundation. She has a far-reaching vision for how SDCF can continue to develop meaningful programs and opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers, while remaining highly flexible and responsive to the rapidly changing environment of the industry."

SDCF offers unique programs, mentoring opportunities, conversations, and awards that support established and emerging stage directors and choreographers. Founded in 1965, the Foundation is recognized today as a valued resource for the field, working to advance cultural, racial, and gender equity essential to the theatre industry's health and continued vitality. Its programs include two new initiatives, the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency and the Barbara Whitman Award; an ongoing series of panels, podcasts, and symposia; and an Emergency Assistance Fund to aid SDC Members who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Barlow most recently served as the Interim Associate Producer at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Prior to this role, she was part of the Yale School of Drama theater management program, where she held the positions of Associate Director of Development and Alumni Affairs for Yale Repertory Theatre and Yale School of Drama, Company Manager of Yale Repertory Theatre, and Yale Management Fellow at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She holds an MFA in Theater Management from the Yale School of Drama and a BA in Theatre and Business Administration from Muhlenberg College.

"I am thrilled to be joining SDCF as its next Director," says Barlow. "It's an honor to lead the Foundation's exciting work and I look forward to creating opportunities that allow for the development and growth for artists in the industry while celebrating their important contributions to the field. I am grateful to be doing this work alongside Mark, the SDCF Board of Trustees, SDC Executive Director Laura Penn, and the SDC staff."