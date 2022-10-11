Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dana Brooke, Biko Eisen-Martin, Darius Rose & Robbie Simpson to Star in SPINNING THE BOTTLE Industry Reading

Dana Brooke, Biko Eisen-Martin, Darius Rose & Robbie Simpson to Star in SPINNING THE BOTTLE Industry Reading

Spinning The Bottle explores the silent agreements we make with ourselves, in order to survive.

Register for Industry News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  


Spinning the Bottle, a new play by James Hindman will receive a private industry reading in New York City on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5 PM. Presented by Michael Borges and Scott Rehl, in association with CinèTheatrix, and directed by Alan Souza, the reading will feature Dana Brooke (Amazon's "Laura Gets a Cat"), Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC's soft), Darius Rose ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 12), and Robbie Simpson ("General Hospital").

Secrets from long ago, best left buried, are revealed when Kyle's childhood friend Tia, along with her suspicious new fiancé Stuart, rent an upstairs apartment in the house owned by Kyle and his husband James. The prospect of two couples sharing a home begins an avalanche of exposed lies and unexpected betrayals. Spinning The Bottle explores the silent agreements we make with ourselves, in order to survive.

James Hindman's plays have been developed and produced at major theaters in New York City including Vineyard Theatre, Second Stage, Transport Group, The Barrow Group and Vital Theatre Company. His off-Broadway shows include Pete 'N' Keely (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, two Drama Desk Award nominations, published by Samuel French); A Christmas Survival Guide (published by Samuel French); The Audience (Drama Desk Award nomination); and Being Audrey and The Gorges Motel (The Barrow Group and New York Fringe Festival). His plays have had hundreds of productions across the country including The Bikinis! (Goodspeed Musicals, Long Wharf Theatre); The Drama Department (Terrence McNally Award finalist); Incubus (Pittsburgh Public New Play Series); Heaven Help Us (Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Carbonell Award nomination); and Are We There Yet? and Multiple Family Dwelling (New Jersey Repertory Company). As an actor, his television and film credits include: Ed Burns' Public Morals, "The Family," "The Following," "Hostages," "House of Cards," "The Blacklist," "Unforgettable," "Henry's Crime," "The Sopranos," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Rescue Me," and "Person of Interest". Hindman has performed on Broadway in Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City of Angels, A Grand Night for Singing, Once Upon a Mattress, Falsettos, Dancing at Lughnasa, Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Off-Broadway, he has performed in The Foreigner, First Lady Suite, A Man of No Importance, Bat Boy: The Musical and Merrily We Roll Along.

Alan Souza

is as highly regarded for his vital, re-imagined versions of classic plays and musicals as he is for his penchant for developing socially-inclusive, multimedia projects. His 10-person Oliver! was solicited by Stage Entertainment and had its inaugural production at the Human Race Theatre Company, with choreography by Spencer Liff. He worked in conjunction with the Lerner Estate on his post-modern and highly celebrated Camelot for the Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago, where he also mounted a rather progressive and highly stylized take on Disney's Beauty and the Beast and a provocative, madcap, Vegas-themed Joseph...Dreamcoat. Alan has directed plays and musicals for Laguna Playhouse, Olney Theatre, Arkansas Repertory, Walnut Street Theatre, The New Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Virginia Musical Theatre, 3D Theatricals, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Casa Mañana, and the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, among others. He also directed the National Tour of a new version of Xanadu, starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon. He has also directed many world-premieres, including The Little Hours (based on the short stories of Dorothy Parker), Exposure Time, and Multiple Family Dwelling for NJ Repertory, Mourning the Living at the Abingdon Theatre in NYC, and Death Valley: A Love Story for the Springfield Contemporary Theatre. Alan has directed original benefit performances on Broadway, for both the Actors Fund of America and the Christopher Reeve Foundation. He also conceived and directed the star-studded virtual variety show Oasis, benefitting the Ali Forney Center.

Industry professionals who would like more information or are interested in attending the reading, should contact Michael Borges // michael@cinetheatrix.com.

Regional Awards



Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


The National Labor Relations Board Sets Election Date for Strippers Seeking to Unionize with Actors' Equity AssociationThe National Labor Relations Board Sets Election Date for Strippers Seeking to Unionize with Actors' Equity Association
October 10, 2022

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks
Jules Fisher and Jennifer Tipton to Receive Ming Cho Lee AwardJules Fisher and Jennifer Tipton to Receive Ming Cho Lee Award
October 10, 2022

The Henry Hewes Design Awards committee announced that legendary lighting designers Jules Fisher and Jennifer Tipton will each be honored with the Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design, bestowed by the Henry Hewes Design Awards at the 58th annual event on October 24 in a livestream awards ceremony.
Parity Productions Announces 2022 Commission WinnersParity Productions Announces 2022 Commission Winners
October 8, 2022

Parity Productions, the New York-based theatre company dedicated to producing new work by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights and filling at least 80% of the creative positions (playwrights, directors, and designers) with women, trans, and gender-expansive artists, has awarded two commissions to SAM MUELLER for 70.3 and JORDAN RAMIREZ PUCKETT for En Las Sombras.
Industry Reading of New Michael Mott Musical THE FAIRY'S TALE to be Presented by The Latinè Musical Theatre LabIndustry Reading of New Michael Mott Musical THE FAIRY'S TALE to be Presented by The Latinè Musical Theatre Lab
October 7, 2022

The Latinè Musical Theatre Lab will present an industry reading of the new original musical, “The Fairy’s Tale.” The piece is inspired by the true story “A Love Not Meant For Me” by Aryana Rose and features music and lyrics by Michael Mott (“In The Light, A Faustian Tale”) and book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña (“Melina: A Steampunk Musical Tragedy”).
Broadway Writer/Performer Ashley Griffin Releases Debut NovelBroadway Writer/Performer Ashley Griffin Releases Debut Novel
October 7, 2022

Broadway writer/performer Ashley Griffin to release debut novel The Spindle.     The Spindle, a new fiction novel by Ashley Griffin (WellLife Network Award winner for Trial) will be published by Oaklea Press and released later this month. The Spindle is the classic fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty” retold from the dark fairy's point of view…  