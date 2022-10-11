Dana Brooke, Biko Eisen-Martin, Darius Rose & Robbie Simpson to Star in SPINNING THE BOTTLE Industry Reading







Spinning the Bottle, a new play by James Hindman will receive a private industry reading in New York City on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5 PM. Presented by Michael Borges and Scott Rehl, in association with CinèTheatrix, and directed by Alan Souza, the reading will feature Dana Brooke (Amazon's "Laura Gets a Cat"), Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC's soft), Darius Rose ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 12), and Robbie Simpson ("General Hospital").



Secrets from long ago, best left buried, are revealed when Kyle's childhood friend Tia, along with her suspicious new fiancé Stuart, rent an upstairs apartment in the house owned by Kyle and his husband James. The prospect of two couples sharing a home begins an avalanche of exposed lies and unexpected betrayals. Spinning The Bottle explores the silent agreements we make with ourselves, in order to survive.



James Hindman's plays have been developed and produced at major theaters in New York City including Vineyard Theatre, Second Stage, Transport Group, The Barrow Group and Vital Theatre Company. His off-Broadway shows include Pete 'N' Keely (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, two Drama Desk Award nominations, published by Samuel French); A Christmas Survival Guide (published by Samuel French); The Audience (Drama Desk Award nomination); and Being Audrey and The Gorges Motel (The Barrow Group and New York Fringe Festival). His plays have had hundreds of productions across the country including The Bikinis! (Goodspeed Musicals, Long Wharf Theatre); The Drama Department (Terrence McNally Award finalist); Incubus (Pittsburgh Public New Play Series); Heaven Help Us (Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Carbonell Award nomination); and Are We There Yet? and Multiple Family Dwelling (New Jersey Repertory Company). As an actor, his television and film credits include: Ed Burns' Public Morals, "The Family," "The Following," "Hostages," "House of Cards," "The Blacklist," "Unforgettable," "Henry's Crime," "The Sopranos," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Rescue Me," and "Person of Interest". Hindman has performed on Broadway in Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City of Angels, A Grand Night for Singing, Once Upon a Mattress, Falsettos, Dancing at Lughnasa, Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Off-Broadway, he has performed in The Foreigner, First Lady Suite, A Man of No Importance, Bat Boy: The Musical and Merrily We Roll Along.

is as highly regarded for his vital, re-imagined versions of classic plays and musicals as he is for his penchant for developing socially-inclusive, multimedia projects. His 10-person Oliver! was solicited by Stage Entertainment and had its inaugural production at the Human Race Theatre Company, with choreography by Spencer Liff. He worked in conjunction with the Lerner Estate on his post-modern and highly celebrated Camelot for the Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago, where he also mounted a rather progressive and highly stylized take on Disney's Beauty and the Beast and a provocative, madcap, Vegas-themed Joseph...Dreamcoat. Alan has directed plays and musicals for Laguna Playhouse, Olney Theatre, Arkansas Repertory, Walnut Street Theatre, The New Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Virginia Musical Theatre, 3D Theatricals, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Casa Mañana, and the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, among others. He also directed the National Tour of a new version of Xanadu, starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon. He has also directed many world-premieres, including The Little Hours (based on the short stories of Dorothy Parker), Exposure Time, and Multiple Family Dwelling for NJ Repertory, Mourning the Living at the Abingdon Theatre in NYC, and Death Valley: A Love Story for the Springfield Contemporary Theatre. Alan has directed original benefit performances on Broadway, for both the Actors Fund of America and the Christopher Reeve Foundation. He also conceived and directed the star-studded virtual variety show Oasis, benefitting the Ali Forney Center.



Industry professionals who would like more information or are interested in attending the reading, should contact Michael Borges // michael@cinetheatrix.com.