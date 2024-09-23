Clifford Bell, Cabaret Impresario, Director and Producer, Dies at 68

Bell was a 40-year show business veteran who worked in venues large and small.
Clifford Bell, renowned Cabaret Impresario, Director and Producer, passed away suddenly today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, 68, of natural causes at 7:13 a.m. at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, with his brother, Bryan Bell, and his longtime friend, Chase Masterson, by his side, publicist Steve Moyer said on behalf of Bell’s family.
“Clifford Bell was a force of nature! He lived and breathed music every day of his life to the very end. Clifford Bell was The Go To Guy in the Music Business as a director and producer of cabaret shows, concerts and one-person shows. He was well loved and respected in the music profession by singers, pianists, music directors, session musicians and venue producers. He was affectionately known as ‘Lawrence of Cabarabia,’” Moyer said.
Clifford Bell was born in New Jersey on September 17, 1956. Bell was a 40-year show business veteran who worked in venues large and small. He wrote and directed variety performances featuring icons like Walter Cronkite, Colin Powell, and Michael Eisner at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, CA, and toured with television icon Katey Sagal and her band.
With his frequent collaborator Lara Teeter (Tony Nominee, On Your Toes), Bell also co-created the successful touring show, Direct From Broadway, starring Tony Award winners Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway) and Michael Maguire (Les Misérables).
Bell was particularly well known for his variety evenings and showcase presentations, often for charitable causes, including Our Name Is Barbra, an annual celebration of Barbra Streisand’s birthday, which has been raising funds and awareness for Bell’s beloved charity, Project Angel Food for 26 years. Bell’s last Our Name Is Barbra concert was presented on Sunday, April 24, 2024 at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA with a Who’s Who List of celebrated performers. Our Name Is Barbra was also presented for the first time in Palm Springs, CA on May 6, 2024 benefiting Revolution Stage Company with a cast of well-known performers based in the desert.
As a Cabaret Director he has helmed shows for singers Gregg Marx, Todd Murray, Lois Bourgon, Carol Whitener, Joanne Tatham, Bonnie Gilgallon, Lauren White, Quinn Johnson, Chase Masterson, Lee Lessack, Bobbie Norman and Katrina Aguilar. As a Cabaret Producer he has produced CD albums for singers, Betsyann Faiella, Eileen Barnett and Judy Butterfield. He directed one-person shows for Beth Lapides, Joan Hotchkis, Juliette Marshall, Craig Laforest, Deborah Pearl and Paul Jacek.
Clifford Bell also worked with Shannon Penrod of Autism Care Today and singer Dana Meller to establish Broadway For Autism, an organization dedicated to creating access and inclusivity in arts education for individuals on the Autism Spectrum, spanning the arts-related professions. Bell has worked with singer Katrina Aguilar on numerous occasions, bringing awareness to Autism organizations.
Born into a musical family, Bell’s father was a symphony conductor and his mother was a concert cellist. His brother, Bryan Bell, is an accomplished technologist and audio engineer with over 30 years of working with the most respected names in the music business. Clifford Bell formerly served as Senior Vice President of Artists & Repertoire for the prestigious Broadway-oriented label, Fynsworth Alley.
As a writer, Bell was a frequent contributor to the magazine, Cabaret Scenes. He is also featured in Marc Saltarelli’s critically acclaimed documentary film, “Studio One Forever,” alongside Chita Rivera, Bruce Vilanch and Sam Harris. At one point he had an online podcast show about cabaret as well. Bell also enjoyed teaching his popular Cabaret Labs at Hollywood Club LA at the Woman’s Club of Hollywood.
Clifford Bell is survived by his loving stepfather, Andrew Snyder, CPA; brother, Bryan Bell and his wife, Margarita; nephew Lindsay Bell and his wife, Jennifer; niece, Christina Bell; and niece Andrea Norton and her husband, Craig.
A Celebration of Life for Clifford Bell will be held in a location at a date to be announced. For those who like to remember Clifford Bell, his family requests donations to be made to his favorite organizations, Project Angel Food, www.angelfood.org and Cabaret Scenes magazine, www.cabaretscenes.org
