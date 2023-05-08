Chris Colfer, Cameron Esposito, And Alexandra Billings Will Participate In A Virtual Panel On Queer Visibility And Authorship

The event is on Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM EDT.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68 Photo 3 Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
Final Tony Admin Decisions Leave Some Scratching Their Heads Photo 4 Final Tony Admin Decisions Leave Some Scratching Their Heads



Chris Colfer, Cameron Esposito, And Alexandra Billings Will Participate In A Virtual Panel On Queer Visibility And Authorship

On Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM EDT, Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) will host a virtual panel on the importance of queer people telling their own stories. The panel will feature actor, author, and producer Chris Colfer (Glee, The Land of Stories); comedian, actress, and author Cameron Esposito (Take My Wife, Save Yourself, Queery); and actress, singer, and author Alexandra Billings (Transparent, This Time For Me), and will be moderated by writer Sa'iyda Shabazz.

Founded in 2019, PLP sends LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms from pre-K to 3rd grade in order to foster LGBTQ+ inclusivity and acceptance. Since its launch, PLP has raised more than $140,000 and donated more than 8,000 books to classrooms across the U.S. and Canada. Recently, PLP received a major donation from Miley Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation after Cyrus and Dolly Parton's song "Rainbowland" was banned from a school concert in Wisconsin.

"From bans on gender-affirming care to restrictions on discussions of queer people in the classroom, LGBTQ+ people and their identities are constantly being silenced," said PLP founder Lisa Forman. "That is why it's so important to celebrate the queer people who are telling their own stories - in books, television shows, movies, and comedy. The more authentic stories we hear from the LGBTQ+ community, the more we foster acceptance and inclusivity."

Telling Our Stories: A Panel on Queer Visibility and Authorship will take place on Zoom, and be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Tickets are available at this link, and start at $20. All proceeds will go towards sending LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms across the U.S. and Canada.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2023 Winners Photo
The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2023 Winners

May 3, 2023 will mark the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA) which will be presented to eleven risk-taking, mid-career artists – experimenters - who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.

Hermitage Partners With Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
Hermitage Partners With Roundabout Theatre Company

 The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced a new partnership with the Tony Award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company, the nation's largest not-for-profit theater with a celebrated history of producing iconic works for nearly 60 years.

Industry Pro Newsletter: Final Tony Eligibility Decisions Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Final Tony Eligibility Decisions

MFA programs in performing arts face challenges in adapting. Tony eligibility decisions and Drama League nominations revealed. 2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show to be streamed for free on Pluto TV. Easter Bonnet Competition raises over $3.6 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Read on for more.

Doug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in May Photo
Doug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in May

Moderators Doug Reside (Billy Rose Theater Division of New York Public Library for the Performing Arts) and Elliott Masie (MASIE Productions & Broadway Hackathon) will host both a briefing on the current AI technologies and their potential impacts on all aspects of theater.


Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2023 WinnersThe Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2023 Winners
Hermitage Partners With Roundabout Theatre CompanyHermitage Partners With Roundabout Theatre Company
Doug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in MayDoug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in May
Brooklyn Public Library and Friends of George's Will Receive 2023 Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Defender AwardsBrooklyn Public Library and Friends of George's Will Receive 2023 Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Defender Awards

Videos

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert Video Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU