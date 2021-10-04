Choreographer Chase Brock Signs With Verve







Chase Brock, director and choreographer for Broadway productions including Be More Chill and Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, has signed with Verve, Deadline reports. The company will represent Brock in all areas.

Verve is a premier talent agency providing global representation for clients across film, television, publishing, digital, theatre, and books-to-screen.

Read more on Deadline.

Chase Brock made his Broadway debut at 16 in Susan Stroman's The Music Man, assisted Ann Reinking on The Look of Love and Kathleen Marshall on Wonderful Town, created additional choreography for Julie Taymor's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and choreographed Sam Gold's Picnic and Joe Iconis's Be More Chill, which he also choreographed at Two River Theater, Off-Broadway, and will choreograph in London.

International: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (U.S., Germany, Japan). Off-Broadway: Disney's Hercules, The Blue Flower (Lortel nomination), Tamar of the River (Callaway finalist), First Daughter Suite, The Wildness. Opera: Roméo et Juliette (The Metropolitan Opera). TV: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO), "Encore!" (Disney+), "Late Show with David Letterman" (CBS). Video games: "Dance on Broadway" (Nintendo Wii, PlayStation Move).

Brock has made 31 works for his dance company The Chase Brock Experience. Learn more at chasebrock.com.