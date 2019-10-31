Photo Flash: BroadwayHD Founder Bonnie Comley Appears on Panel at NYC Television Week 2019

BroadwayHD founder Bonnie Comley recently appeared on a panel at NYC Television Week 2019.

NYC Television Week 2019 brought together industry experts for an extensive 3 day program of speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities, all dedicated to the fast-paced television, advertising and streaming industry. Over 5000 attendees packed into the conference at the Westin in Times Square to hear from the people who are reinventing the rules of television, as we know it.

Comley, a speaker on the streaming media panel stated, "BroadwayHD is a subscription streaming service with a catalog of over 300 full length stage plays and musicals from Broadway, the West End and regional theater. It is a 24/7 on line opportunity for theater fans to watch their favorite shows on their tvs and mobile devices. BroadwayHD has created an alternative niche to legacy TV channels and become pioneers in the space and at the same time we are securing the next generation of theater fans and Broadway ticket buyers. For the next generation, their first interaction with a Broadway show will be through a digital capture. And it's not the future, its already happening."

Also on the streaming panel sharing critical insights into the current tv landscape, were Damian Pelliccione, CEO of the LGBTQ-targeted service Revry, Gregor Angus, founder and CEO of True Royalty TV, Preview Channel CEO William Sager, and Ryan Forbell of Newsy. Adriana Waterston, of Horowitz Research, moderated the panel and Randi Schatz, VP of Future PLC, introduced the event.

The television industry is changing into something no one could have recognized even five years ago. OTT, cross-platform, new metrics, big data, digital disruption and financing are just some of the challenges that industry visionaries face as they remake the way content is developed and delivered. Comley, Pelliccione, Angus and Sager are examples of leaders at the forefront of these changes and transformations, providing innovative solutions to the current and future trends of the theater, news, film and tv industries.



Adriana Waterston, Damien Pelliccione, William Sager, Bonnie Comley, Gregor Angus, and Ryan Forbell







