BroadwayHD Appoints Melissa Farber as General Counsel

BroadwayHD announced today that Melissa Farber will be joining the streaming service's leadership team as General Counsel. As the new General Counsel for BroadwayHD, Farber will be responsible for providing guidance on legal matters across all business functions, with a focus on content and distribution. Farber's appointment comes as BroadwayHD continues to grow and there is a need for expansion of key roles at the streaming service.

Farber comes to the BroadwayHD team after spending seven years at SoulCycle Inc. where she most recently was Vice President, Associate General Counsel. During her time at SoulCycle, she helped develop the company's in-house legal team and worked to provide general counsel on legal, contract, IP, dispute, litigation, legal strategy matters, and business agreements. Prior to SoulCycle, Farber was the Associate Director of Legal Affairs at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

"Melissa has such an impressive background and an incredible skill set that we are sure will be an asset to the BroadwayHD team," said BroadwayHD co-founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We are looking forward to expanding our leadership to further enhance BroadwayHD's success."

Melissa Farber said, "As a lifelong fan of Broadway, theater, and the arts, I am thrilled to be joining the BroadwayHD team. I am excited to work closely with this wonderful team on the continued growth of this fantastic service."

Farber received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University, and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University School of Law. Additionally, she received her Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from The George Washington University Law School. She also has academic experience as an Adjunct Professor at the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University School of Law and has participated as a panelist in many speaking engagements, such as the Managing Intellectual Property Women's Leadership Forum, New York Law School Sports Law Symposium, Cardozo Business Law Society, and more.







