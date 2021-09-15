Broadway Teachers Workshop Announces 2021 Back-To-School Workshops







The Broadway Teachers Workshop is an annual conference designed to inspire teachers and directors of middle school, high school, college and community theatres with new teaching methods, enhanced production skills and an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists behind the scenes on Broadway in New York City.*



Over three days, participants see FOUR BROADWAY SHOWS and have their choice of 12 workshops, master classes & intimate conversations with Broadway's finest artists as well as networking with each other. All with Broadway League issued COVID safety precautions in place to assure your health and safety.

Participants may elect to add on a One Day Intensive in Directing on October 11.

All participants receive a letter certifying 30 hours of Professional Development and have the option to simultaneously earn 3 Graduate Level Credits through UNLV.a??

The Workshop line up for 2021 promises to be a unique blend of inspiration, creative replenishment, and methodology/best practices for enhanced classroom learning, as we embark on the path back to a new normal.



As always, we are planning on an invigorating mix of sparkly Broadway guest stars, master class teachers from across the industry, and practical classroom tools to bring back to your students. Expect brand new workshops drawn from the freshest approaches to all elements of stagecraft, such as Directing to Choreography, Design, Stage Management, Stage Combat, Stage Illusion, Projection, Writing, Structure, Musical Theatre, and working with students.

The 2021 Broadway Teachers Workshop will be held at A.R.T. New York Theatre (502 West 53rd Street) and Ripley Greer Broadway Rehearsal Studios (520 8th Avenue at 37th Street) featuring brand new high grade ventilation and filtration systems and oceans of space

Learn more at https://www.broadwayteachinggroup.com/2021-btw-in-nyc.