Broadway Symposium Announces 2020 Dates For Annual Stage Manager Conference

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) has announced the dates for the 2020 stage manager conference. This is the sixth year that the BSMS will be bringing together the most experienced and highly-regarded Stage Management professionals on Broadway for an immersive two-day program that offers practical insights, instruction, and inspiration for anyone interested in stage management or Broadway.

This one-of-a-kind program is designed by stage managers for stage managers at every level of experience. BSMS panelists share what they have learned through decades of experience at the highest level. They share their wisdom along with their passions along with practical career advice, providing a forum where the needs of stage managers take center stage.

BSMS provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with these tops professionals. Panels cover a wide variety of topics from technical skills (calling large scale shows, automation, safety) to philosophical matters (leadership, work/life balance, teamwork). Individuals specific questions can be answered by the best in the business during Q&A sessions, during breaks, and at the very popular wrap party.

An unparalleled networking opportunity, the BSMS facilitates attendees connecting and building relationships with each other as well as with Broadway professionals. Attendees come from around the world to grow their professional network, which can directly lead to better employment opportunities. Past attendees have come from all over the U.S., as well as Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Nigeria and Australia! Alumni have worked on Broadway shows such as Frozen, My Fair Lady, The New One, and Freestyle Love Supreme.

Not everyone can travel to New York City on May 30th & 31st, therefore the BSMS offers an online webinar of the Symposium, where attendees can participate live online from anywhere and replay or review any missed moments. Anyone, anywhere can get the benefits of Broadway stage managers' insights and experience without leaving home or missing a day of work.

Stage Managers are charged with bringing all the elements of a show together from taking blocking and making schedules, to teaching understudies and calling cues. They do not receive ovations or awards, yet they ensure every element of a show works the way the creative team intend. The job receives few accolades, while carrying big responsibilities. The BSMS provides a place where stage managers can discuss their unique challenges and concerns, as well as build community.

This educational intensive is open to the public (see website for full details, webinar information, pricing, group and early bird discounts) and will be held May 30 - 31, 2020 in the heart of the theatre district. The exact venue to be announced.

Founded by seasoned Broadway stage manager and educator, Matthew Stern who has worked on over twenty Broadway productions including Finding Neverland, On The Town, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Little Mermaid, Wicked, Death Of A Salesman (with Philip Seymour Hoffman), Fiddler On The Roof (with Alfred Molina & Harvey Fierstein), Enchanted April (with Molly Ringwald & Jayne Atkinson), The Full Monty, and many more.

Stern is on the faculty of SUNY Purchase and has taught at UC San Diego. Inspired by his students' enthusiasm to learn what it really takes to manage a Broadway show, he brings together his colleagues and fellow Broadway stage managers for this intensive weekend of panels, seminars and lectures, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

For more information, please see the website: www.broadwaysymposium.com







