Broadway Casting Director Jay Binder Steps Down From Binder Casting

Legendary Broadway casting director Jay Binder is stepping down from his company Binder Casting. Jay Binder has cast over 70 Broadway productions, including the Tony Award winning productions of The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Dames At Sea, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Gypsy, The King and I, Lost in Yonkers and Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

Joe Christopher, VP Theatrical Ventures, Ticked Experiences and Casting Services at RWS shared:

"Jay's influence will live on at Binder Casting. We will work every day to uphold his level of excellence in casting, and most importantly, to continue to make him proud."

Binder cast every Neil Simon play from 1990 through 2009. Mr. Binder was one of the founders and continues to be a driving force behind the highly-acclaimed Encores! Great American Musicals in Concert series at City Center in New York City. His work casting this series led to the Tony Award winning revival of Chicago. For television, he cast the Emmy Award winning series I'll Fly Away and was the East Coast Casting Director of Warner Brothers Television for five years.

For film, he cast Six by Sondheim (HBO), Hairspray, Dreamgirls, Chicago, and Nine. He is the recipient of twelve Artios Awards, the highest honor in Casting. He has been an artistic consultant for Disney World and National Artists Management Company. He was creative consultant on the PBS special, My Favorite Broadway, The Love Songs, hosted by Julie Andrews. Most recently Mr. Binder directed the premiere production of Love and Other Fables at Theatre by the Sea. On Broadway, he was the associate director of Lolita and Happy New Year.

He has worked as a director at numerous regional theaters across the country. Those credits include Present Laughter at The Acting Company, Rex, Jumbo, and Best Foot Forward at The York Theatre Company, and Say Yes!, at the Berkshire Theatre Festival. In 2016, Binder Casting was acquired by RWS Entertainment Group. Through RWS, Mr. Binder has served as the Director of Theatrical Development for the last 4 years. Along with Joe Christopher, Vice President of Production Services, they are developing new projects in all entertainment medias. Jay was the recipient of the 2019 Amas Repertory Theatre's lifetime achievement award.

Joe Christopher shared, "Jay always expressed a desire to return to his directorial roots and pursue other passions within the industry. We know he's going to surprise us all with whatever he has up his sleeve next."







