Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre United Will Launch 2023 Broadway Marketing Internship Program

The eight-week Broadway Marketing Internship program begins Monday, June 26, 2023 through Friday, August 18.

Feb. 28, 2023  


Black Theatre United Will Launch 2023 Broadway Marketing Internship Program

Black Theatre United will launch the second year of The Broadway Marketing Internship Program, an initiative dedicated to creating new opportunities for emerging Black talent in all areas of theatre. The spirit of this initiative is in equity and inclusion, two of the core values at the heart of BTU, which was formed to protect and promote Black talent, Black people, and Black lives.

During the eight-week program, interns will work with six leading marketing companies in New York City: Serino Coyne, AKA, RPM, Situation, TodayTix Group, and Spotco. Interns will be employed by one of the companies. The intern program includes a rich and robust plan to provide education and experience in the areas of research, strategic planning, creative development/art direction, media planning and buying, social media, content development, partnership marketing, data analysis, and production.

This internship will invite all hired interns into a welcoming, open, supportive learning space to discover how the theatre industry operates through the lens of marketing and advertising in an environment that is safe and open with mentorship support from the BTU Rise committee and many of BTU's founding members.

All undergraduate students, regardless of race or ethnicity, are welcome to apply for placement in this program. Interns will be hired as full-time employees of one of the companies and as such will be paid $15/hour. Housing is also provided for each intern at St. John's University's beautiful Queens campus in apartment style living. Apartments are a 5 minute walk to train stations and a 40 min train/25 min car ride to the heart of Times Square. Each intern will receive an unlimited Metrocard for the summer that can be used for both the MTA bus and MTA subway system. To add to the richness of the summer experience, interns may be invited to theatre industry events on a voluntary basis and receive complimentary tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, and other events.

The eight-week Broadway Marketing Internship program begins Monday, June 26, 2023 through Friday, August 18. There are twelve spots available for the program. To apply please vist: https://www.blacktheatreunited.com/broadway-marketing-internship-2023/.





TADA! Youth Theater Offers Week-Long Musical Theater 2023 Spring Break Camps Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Offers Week-Long Musical Theater 2023 Spring Break Camps
TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater school break camps where children write, rehearse and premiere an original mini-musical. Future Broadway Stars will enjoy Spring school breaks from March 27th through March 31st and April 10th through April 14th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.
Industry Pro Newsletter: Antisemitic Protests at Parade Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Antisemitic Protests at Parade
The growing threat of antisemitism in our culture spilled onto Broadway last week as a group of neo-Nazi’s protested outside preview performances of Parade. Cara Joy David dives into that, and how it fits into the wider cultural conversation and what we should be doing in our day to day lives to further combat this alarming growth of antisemitism.
The Episcopal Actors Guild Presents MID-WINTER MYSTERIES: An Audience Participation Event Photo
The Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents MID-WINTER MYSTERIES: An Audience Participation Event
The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) will welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit production: Mid-Winter Mysteries: An Audience Participation Event. Here's the opportunity that all you 'armchair detectives' have been waiting for!
TCG Announces New Officers For Board Of Directors Photo
TCG Announces New Officers For Board Of Directors
Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has announced new trustees and an updated list of officers for its board of directors.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


TADA! Youth Theater Offers Week-Long Musical Theater 2023 Spring Break CampsTADA! Youth Theater Offers Week-Long Musical Theater 2023 Spring Break Camps
February 28, 2023

TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater school break camps where children write, rehearse and premiere an original mini-musical. Future Broadway Stars will enjoy Spring school breaks from March 27th through March 31st and April 10th through April 14th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.
The Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents MID-WINTER MYSTERIES: An Audience Participation EventThe Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents MID-WINTER MYSTERIES: An Audience Participation Event
February 24, 2023

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) will welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit production: Mid-Winter Mysteries: An Audience Participation Event. Here's the opportunity that all you 'armchair detectives' have been waiting for!
Carnegie Hall's Early Childhood Programs Reach Hundreds of Families Throughout 2022–2023 SeasonCarnegie Hall's Early Childhood Programs Reach Hundreds of Families Throughout 2022–2023 Season
February 22, 2023

Throughout the season, hundreds of families and children have opportunities for free musical learning, play, discovery, and connection through Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute's (WMI) early childhood programs.
TCG Announces New Officers For Board Of DirectorsTCG Announces New Officers For Board Of Directors
February 22, 2023

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has announced new trustees and an updated list of officers for its board of directors.
Jason Turchin Of The Broadway Investor's Club Joins YES! The Musical as ProducerJason Turchin Of The Broadway Investor's Club Joins YES! The Musical as Producer
February 22, 2023

Yes! the Musical has announced the completion of their front money investment round with help from The Broadway Investor's Club. Founder Jason Turchin joins the musical as Producer.
share