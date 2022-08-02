Black Broadway Men Launches Mentorship Program & Playwriting Initiative for Young Black Men in Theatre







Black Broadway Men, Inc. has announced the launch the of two new initiatives geared to uplift Black men of the Broadway and theatre community. The BBM Playwriting Initiative and the BBM Mentorship Program.

The BBM Playwriting Initiative strives to amplify the voices of emerging Black male identifying playwrights (18 - 24) with a vision for creating new classics that speak to the plight of underrepresented Americans. This program is seeking playwrights to submit excerpts of their work for the chance to be selected for an honorarium and receive a staged reading in the early spring of 2023. This outreach is geared to those living in or near NYC with the ability to be in the city for residency. They will receive applications beginning August 8th and continuing through September 23rd, 2022.

The BBM Mentorship Program seeks to uplift and motivate young Black men (18 - 24) in the world of theatre and the arts, by providing them with mentorships that prioritize career building, relationship building, and the ability to network with established Black men in the industry. Their program is geared towards male-identifying young Black creatives with dreams/aspirations/goals in the performing arts (18-24), who are actively pursuing work in their area of expertise within the world of theatre. The program will consist of four weeks of mentor/mentee meetings; meetings may take place via zoom, telephone, in-person, etc.

If you are a Black man who is in theatre or know of those who are that may benefit from one or both programs, the application portal is open today through the ACCEPTD program. Please sign up today and share at www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.ORG/programs. Complete the application and submit. There is a nominal application fee of $30 per application.

BLACK BROADWAY MEN, INC. celebrates, motivates, and educates Black men of the Broadway and theatre community through creating unity with each other, finding strength through educational opportunities, and embracing the legacy of those that have come before.

If you are and ally and interested in supporting their initiatives, please donate at www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.ORG/support and follow them at @BLACKBROADWAYMEN on Facebook and Instagram.