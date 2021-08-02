Audience Rewards Announces the Launch of New Spin & Win Game to Celebrate the Return of Broadway







Audience Rewards, the Official Rewards Program of Broadway and the Arts, has announced the launch of a new Spin & Win Game to celebrate the return of Broadway. Available now through August 22 for Audience Rewards members new and old, the game will offer an unprecedented 100 million points (equivalent to 10,000 Broadway show tickets), redeemable for free tickets, merchandise and VIP experiences. To sign up and play, visit www.audiencerewards.com.

"Our members haven't been able to purchase tickets to live entertainment in almost a year-and-a-half, so this is a really big moment that we want to celebrate accordingly," Katie Dalton, Audience Rewards Executive Vice President, said. "This is by far the largest volume of points we've ever given away, and we're so thrilled that members finally have the opportunity to start redeeming points for the exciting show tickets, experiences and more that we have to offer. This is our way to jumpstart the Broadway community and help get audiences into the theater after so many long months."

Every spin of the prize wheel wins, and points are added directly to members' accounts. Points can be used for free or reduced priced tickets to the biggest shows on and Off Broadway, in-person and virtual experiences with Broadway stars, and much more.

You must be an Audience Rewards member to play the Spin and Win Game, which is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia) who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. To enter: Odds of winning a Prize: 1:1. For full Official Rules, visit www.audiencerewards.com.

Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway and the Arts, providing membership benefits and rewards for more than 2.7 million members and representing more than a quarter of all Broadway tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and Telecharge. Free and easy to join, Audience Rewards allows buyers to earn ShowPoints on every ticket purchase, to be redeemed for free tickets, theater collectibles, unique experiences, and more. Founded in 2008 by a unique coalition of prominent theater owners, including Nederlander, Shubert, and Jujamcyn, major national presenters, and key performing arts centers from across the country, Audience Rewards has offered members first access presales to more than 100 Broadway shows and 200 VIP experiences and events, which have included a walk-on role in Rock of Ages, a private cocktail event with Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge, celebrity Q&As, backstage tours and much more.