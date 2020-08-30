Arts Leaders Host Town Hall With Be An #Artshero To Continue Fight To Survive

The event takes place Monday, August 31, at 11:30am







On Monday, August 31, at 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST, Arts Leaders Robert Barry Fleming (Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director), Todd Haimes (Roundabout Theatre Artistic Director/CEO) and Molly Smith (Arena Stage Artistic Director) are hosting a virtual Town Hall with Be An #ArtsHero. Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional, grassroots movement that seeks to ensure all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts & Culture sector stay alive, in their homes, and with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides.

This volunteer organization has been reaching out to Arts & Culture leaders across the country, in the effort to educate, empower and mobilize them as many of them are facing immense hardships during the entertainment industry shut down. As the pandemic continues, congregating in large indoor spaces remains impossible in many states. "While we continue to meet with senators on a daily basis, we also are building our coalition from the ground up," notes co-Founder Jenny Grace Makholm. "As a worker's movement, these Town Halls are giving us a chance to connect with Arts & Culture workers and organizations across the country that are struggling to survive. Our hope is to create unity within the sector, so our collective voices can be heard." Arts & Culture leaders have access to thousands of workers and Arts supporters, all of whom can join the movement to raise awareness with senators from every state. "The misconception is that Arts aren't an economic driver in our country," says co-Founder Carson Elrod. "Our goal is to change that."

Other Town Halls are in the works, including a Nightlife Entertainers Town Hall, hosted by Drag Race superstar, Jackie Cox, uniting drag, comedy, burlesque and cabaret artists. "Cities large and small across the country have their own arts scenes-we want to engage every single one of them, because if we can bring together 5.1 million Arts workers, it will be impossible to ignore us," co-Founder Brooke Ishibashi points out. This Town Hall will take place on Monday, August 31 at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

