Ari Emanuel's Mari Just Bought 7 Broadway Theatres for $6B

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This week's biggest headline is Ari Emanuel's Mari acquiring ATG Entertainment—including seven Broadway theatres—in a $6 billion deal that reshapes the venue and ticketing landscape. Leadership transitions abound, with Dori Berinstein stepping into the Commercial Theater Institute's top role, Antonia Franceschi permanently taking the helm at New York Theatre Ballet, and Matthias Pintscher named Music Director at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Access and education initiatives also make news, from NYC's new Tickets for Teens lottery to DePaul's forthcoming BA in Theatre, alongside fresh capital investment in Portland and Pittsburgh. Overseas, the Salzburg Festival presses on without an artistic director as major construction looms.

Industry Trends

Ari Emanuel's events company Mari, founded in 2025, has acquired ATG Entertainment. The West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company was acquired for £4.5B ($6B). (Read more)

Creating a successful show on Broadway has a myriad of factors that all need to go right. There’s a strength of material that’s necessary, as well as strength of performances. Awards voters and critics need to respond well to it. But to quote the Commercial Theatre Institute “the only thing that will keep your show going for a long run is word of mouth”. But what does that mean? (Read more)

Broadway/New York

New York City high school students can enter to win free Broadway tickets starting today, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration teams with TDF (Theatre Development Fund) on a new program called Tickets for Teens. (Read more)

Dori Berinstein Named Executive Director of Commercial Theater Institute

Broadway producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein has been appointed Executive Director of the Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), the professional development program for commercial theatre producers and managers. (Read more)

Antonia Franceschi Named Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet has named Antonia Franceschi as its permanent Artistic Director following her tenure as Interim Artistic Director, the company's board chair announced. (Read more)

Regional

Conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher will succeed Jaime Martín as LACO's Music Director, beginning a four-year term after a season serving as Music Director Designate. (Read more)

The Theatre School at DePaul University will introduce a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, pairing conservatory training with liberal arts coursework across the Chicago campus. (Read more)

A new theater space may be bringing Broadway productions to Portland State University soon. The University is requesting approximately $44 million from the city to go toward the project. Learn more here! (Read more)

Pittsburgh Musical Theater received $1.25 million in new grants from Hillman Foundation and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support accessibility upgrades and community space expansion in the West End. (Read more)

Kennedy Center budget planners have drawn up three scenarios for what happens to the National Symphony Orchestra during the institution's proposed two-year renovation. (Read more)

International

Earlier this year, the board of the Salzburg Festival abruptly terminated the contract of Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser leading to much consternation ahead of this festival season. Now the festival continues, but with no artistic leader and a major facility upgrade project looming. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

New leadership across theater: Juilliard names its next Drama Division dean, Michael Cassel Group expands with a new producing head, and regional theaters name new artistic directors. Plus Edinburgh Fringe 2026 coverage. (Read more)

Dallas arts giants explore a merger, Pittsburgh's is complete, and a Disney vet takes on global production. Plus: West End pay wins, France restores arts funding, and Edinburgh's King's Theatre reopens after redevelopment. (Read more)

Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years

Leadership changes at The Public, New Village Arts, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District, and new opportunities for UK musicals and BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag. (Read more)

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