Applications Now Open For Beyond The Stage Door, New Theatre Management Intensive For People Of Color







Applications are now available online for Beyond the Stage Door, a new no-cost theatre management program for students of color. Interested applicants can find details at www.beyondthestagedoor.org and must submit their application through the site by July 4th, 2021.



Beyond the Stage Door previously announced that for their first year they would pivot to an impactful hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, due to health and safety concerns. Selected participants will take part in intimate virtual seminars this fall to learn about company, general and stage management, as well as other key aspects of the theatre industry. In January 2022, with Broadway back in full swing, the cohort will spend four days in New York City meeting with experienced theatre professionals and industry leaders as part of the intensive, at no personal cost to the cohort members.



Recognizing that the pandemic has made it difficult for recent graduates to enter the theatre industry, the BTSD program is committed to prioritizing students who graduated from an undergraduate theatre management program in 2020 or 2021. Rising college juniors and seniors currently studying theatre management are still welcome and highly encouraged to apply to the program as well.



Beyond the Stage Door was developed by Baseline Theatrical in response to industry discussions, led by BIPOC members of the theatre community, about long-standing racial disparity in both commercial theatre hiring practices and traditional pathways to New York theatrical management careers. BTSD is designed to give students a deep dive into the management side of Broadway while eliminating financial burdens that have often kept underrepresented communities out of pursuing a theatre career in New York City. The program offers students the chance to learn from and develop long-lasting professional relationships with industry leaders in all areas of theatre including public relations, casting, marketing, producing and more.



American Express is a sponsor of the management program, continuing their long-time support of the theatre community. SpotCo, a leading entertainment advertising and marketing firm, is also contributing their support and expertise.



BTSD fully intends to return to its original month-long, no-cost summer program in 2022.



For more information and updates, follow at @beyondthestagedoor and www.beyondthestagedoor.org.