Applications Now Open For 2020 Residencies At SPACE On Ryder Farm

SPACE on Ryder Farm--a nonprofit residency program and organic farm located on the grounds of a 224-year-old family homestead in Putnam County, New York--announced that applications for 2020 residency programs are now open. The deadline to submit applications for the 2020 season is 11:59PM EST on November 6th, 2019. Applications are available at www.spaceonryderfarm.org/residency-programs.

Each season, SPACE on Ryder Farm provides over 150 artists, activists and thinkers with the opportunity to focus on their work away from the stress and noise of everyday life. Residencies are self-determined to meet the needs of each individual resident or group, and are centered around three communal, farm-fresh meals daily. Residents are provided housing, meals, creative support and access to 127 acres of organic farmland, just an hour north of NYC. SPACE's main residency season runs June through October.

As of 2017, all individual and small group residences are provided at no cost to participants. Aligned with SPACE's core belief that inclusion, equity, support and radical hospitality are not only important to creating art, but are vital in creating dialogue that leads to lasting change, SPACE grants at least 50% of residencies to persons of color and underrepresented voices.

Individuals, groups and institutions working in the arts or social justice are encouraged to apply for SPACE's signature programs:

THE WORKING FARM

SPACE's resident writers' group offers eight playwrights, composers, lyricists and/or librettists five non-consecutive residency weeks on Ryder Farm to develop new work for the stage.

Alumni of the program include Tony-nominee Robert Askins (Hand to God), Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders), Pulitzer finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation), Obie-winner Kate Benson (A Beautiful Day in November...), Obie-winner Adam Bock (A Life), Olivier-nominee Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder), Lucille Lortel-winner David Cale (We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time), Mia Chung (Catch as Catch Can), Emmy-nominee Cusi Cram (Novenas for a Lost Hospital), Obie-winner David Greenspan (I'm Looking For Helen Twelvetrees), MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Samuel D. Hunter (Greater Clements), Pulitzer finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon), CA Johnson (Thirst), Dan LeFranc (The Big Meal), Lucille Lortel-winner Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Lucille Lortel-winner Max Posner (The Treasurer), Jen Silverman (Collective Rage), Charly Simpson (Behind the Sheet), Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada), James Anthony Tyler (Dolphins and Sharks), Mfoniso Udofia (The Ufot Cycle) and Whiting Award-winner Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns).

THE FAMILY RESIDENCY

Founded in association with The Lilly Awards Foundation, the Family Residency supports working parents and their children by providing structured work time for parent-artists and creative and nature-focused programming for their children.

Alumni of the program include composer and playwright César Alvarez (FUTURITY), playwright and screenwriter Sheila Callaghan (Showtime's Shameless), Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, visual artist Adriane Colburn, visual artist Delano Dunn, podcaster Hillary Frank (The Longest Shortest Time), playwright Sarah Gancher (I'll Get You Back Again), Obie Award-winning playwright and director Julia Jarcho (Grimly Handsome), Obie-winning playwright Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar), writer and game designer Christopher Vu Gandin Le, writer Pooja Makhijani, visual artist Natalia Nakazawa, MacArthur "Genius" Fellow and playwright Sarah Ruhl, composer Georgia Stitt, New York Times bestselling writer Rebecca Traister (Good and Mad) and their children.

CREATIVE RESIDENCIES

Creative Residencies provide individual artists, activists, organizers and small groups with one or two-week residencies.

Alumni of the program include playwright Ngozi Anyanwu (The Homecoming Queen), playwright, screenwriter and film director Stephen Belber (Match, The Laramie Project), visual artist Sarah E. Brook, Obie Award-winning composer and performer Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom), playwright and Pulitzer finalist Lisa D'Amour (Detroit), comedian John Early, Obie Award-winning stage and film director Leah C. Gardiner (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), musician Celisse Henderson, playwright and Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), writer and poet Rupi Kaur (Milk and Honey), Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men), Obie-winning performance artist and playwright Deb Margolin (Three Seconds in the Key), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), writer, songwriter and performer Grace McLean (In The Green), writer and genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn (#resistancegenealogy), trumpet player Riley Mulherkar, performer, playwright and screenwriter Shakina Nayfack (Hulu's Difficult People), Tony Award-winning playwright JT Rogers (Oslo) and playwright and Broadway actor Keith Randolph Smith (Lockdown).

INSTITUTIONAL RESIDENCIES

Institutional Residencies provide arts and nonprofit organizations with time and space to hold strategic planning and staff retreats, workshop projects and convene artist groups, fellows and grantees.

Alumni of the program include The Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Ars Nova, The Dramatists Guild Fund, EST, Goodman Theatre, The Kennedy Center, New Dramatists, Page 73, Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout Theatre Company, Soho Rep, Steppenwolf Theatre, Theatre Communications Group and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

APPLICATION INFO SESSIONS

SPACE will be hosting two informational sessions about the application and selection process:

September 17, 2020 from 12:00-1:00pm live-streamed on SPACE on Ryder Farm's Facebook page.

October 16, 2020 from 6:30-8:30pm at 440 Lafayette Street, New York, NY. Registration is required. For more information, visit spaceonryderfarm.org/programs.

ABOUT SPACE ON RYDER FARM

SPACE on Ryder Farm is a nonprofit residency program and organic farm located on the grounds of a 224-year-old family homestead in Putnam County, New York, just an hour north of New York City. SPACE's mission is to create an environment singular in its ability to invigorate artists and innovators and their work, and to contribute to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of one of the oldest organic family farms on the East Coast.

Through unique programs supporting playwrights, filmmakers, activists, working artists-parents and more, SPACE has served over 1,400 residents since its founding in 2011, and has developed a national reputation as one of the most sought-after residency programs in the country. SPACE counts among its alumni Academy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, Guggenheim fellows, Obie Award winners and MacArthur "Genius" Fellows. Past residents include theatre artists Clare Barron, Adam Bock, David Cale, Linda Cho, Lucas Hnath, Samuel D. Hunter, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Young Jean Lee, Martyna Majok, Dave Malloy, Adam Rapp, Sarah Ruhl, Mfoniso Udofia and Anne Washburn; theatre companies Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Soho Rep and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company; musicians Cesar Alvarez, Grace McLean and Shaina Taub; filmmakers Janicza Bravo, Begonia Colomar, Nia Dacosta, Josh Mond, Chioke Nassor and James C. Strouse; and visual artists Alta Buden and Tiffanie Turner, to name some.

Ryder Farm was first established by Eleazer Ryder in 1795, was an early adopter in the organic movement and one of the founding farms to participate in the Union Square Greenmarket in New York City. In 2019, SPACE assumed management of the agricultural operations, and is deeply committed to ensuring Ryder Farm is a source of inspiration and nourishment for all. In addition to stocking SPACE's residency kitchen, produce from Ryder Farm is available at the Friday Union Square Greenmarket in NYC, at SPACE's roadside stand on Starr Ridge Road in Brewster and via a sliding scale CSA (community supported agriculture) membership program serving both NYC and Brewster.

Programs at SPACE on Ryder Farm are made possible with generous support from Amazon Studios, Anne Anastasi Charitable Foundation, Around Foundation, Mary Duke Biddle Foundation, Deupree Family Foundation, Distracted Globe Foundation, Dramatists Guild Fund, Deann Dylandale Foundation, The Getter Foundation, Hargrove Pierce Foundation, Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, The Lillian Hellman Fund, The Hyde & Watson Foundation, JKW Foundation, The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Henry J. Kimelman Family Foundation, The Lilly Awards Foundation, Lost Man Foundation, Marjorie Weil & Marvin Edward Mitchell Foundation, The National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, Michael Palm Foundation, Puffin Foundation, Putnam Arts Council's Arts Link Grant Program, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, The Shubert Foundation, Still Point Fund, Sustainable Arts Foundation, Tamarack Foundation, UNCSA Foundation, The Rafael & Diana Vinoly Foundation, Watershed Agricultural Council, The Westchester Community Foundation's Emily and Harold E. Valentine and Evelyn Gable Clark Scholarship Fund, Tamara White Charitable Foundation and hundreds of individual donors. SPACE is a Playwrights Horizons Company in Residence.

For more information, visit www.spaceonryderfarm.org.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You