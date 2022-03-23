Apples And Oranges Arts Takes Broadway Into The Metaverse With BroadVersity







Apples and Orange Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to "taking the starving out of artist," is launching a new initiative to propel Broadway into new realities. Led by co-founders Pamela Winslow Kashani and Tim Kashani, BroadVersity educates, inspires, and engages with the theatrical community on new frontier technologies such as the Metaverse and Web 3.0. With over 60 years of combined experience in live theater, film, and technology the Apples and Oranges Arts team "digitizes the fourth wall" through accessible storytelling in virtual and augmented realities.

Through BroadVersity, artists and audiences alike discover tools and techniques to create virtual theater without the restrictions or limitations of in-person theater while remaining interactive and hands-on via engaging XR technologies. By applying the models that give technology start-ups their edge, BroadVersity empowers artists with more tools to create, produce and distribute their works. The virtual cast and crew of this new initiative share insights on the current industry best practices while building a community of new reality storytellers ushering in the future and beyond.

Instead of replacing live theater, BroadVersity expands opportunities for both digital and live entertainment. With the Metaverse and Web 3.0 squarely on the horizon, BroadVersity invites the theatrical community to develop an understanding of the application, consumption, and distribution of these innovative technologies.

While the current challenges of live theater may seem insurmountable, we envision a version of Broadway where we shatter the gatekeeper mechanisms to create a vast new ecosystem of fresh stories, voices, and

audiences; where you can either attend a show live in a physical theater or find a similar human connection virtually from your own physical space with easily accessible and comfortable technology.

The BroadVersity blog, as well as links to BroadVersity social channels, can be found at http://broadversity.com.