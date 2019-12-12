Announcing Freedom To ACT 2020: Conference On Acting And The Alexander Technique

Freedom to ACT, developed by Ann Rodiger and Belinda Mello, is in its 9th year! This year's conference topic is on how the Alexander Technique supports On Camera Presence. The conference will take place on January 10th-12th at Balance Arts Center: 151 West 30th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY. Register for the full conference or sign-up for individual workshops. Freedom to ACT is a collaboration between AT Motion and Balance Arts Center.

Ann Rodiger says, "With Freedom to ACT, we're looking forward to facilitating a collaborative space between Alexander Technique teachers, actors, and theatrical professionals -- and shining a light on the value of the Alexander Technique to the actor's process." Belinda Mello says, "The Alexander Technique has been an essential tool that many actors use to help them deliver unforgettable performances -- including the subtle and the courageous work required by the camera."

The 3-day conference includes workshops on topics including: Acting for Virtual Environments, Movement On Camera, On Camera Audition Technique, Self-Taping, Presence, and more. There will also be a panel discussion on casting, performance, and the actor's presence with casting directors: Brette Goldstein and Allison Estrin, and filmmaker: Mert Erdem. The Conference begins on Friday evening with a short introduction on the Alexander Technique. There will be a special performance of Stop/Slow written and performed by Jean E. Taylor on Saturday Night. One ticket included with full registration of the conference. Tickets are also available for purchase for $20.

Workshops will be taught by: Meade Andrews, Sheila Bandyopadhyay, Teva Bjerken, Holly Cinnamon, Tracy Einstein, Mert Erdem, Allison Estrin, Brette Goldstein, Kim Jessor, Eric S. Kildow, Belinda Mello, Cathy Madden, Alba Quezada, Ann Rodiger, Jean-Louis Rodrigue, Morgan Rydson, Devin Shacket, Jana Tift, Rebecca Tuffey, and Ariel Weiss.

Full Workshop Registration is $295. Single sessions $50

Student Discounts are available.

The conference will take place at Balance Arts Center, 151 West 30th Street, 3rd floor, NYC 10001.

To view the full conference schedule and learn more about our workshops and guest instructors visit: http://www.acting-alexander.com/

Ann Rodiger, co-founder of Freedom to ACT, is the Founder and Director of the Balance Arts Center, a movement learning center based on the Alexander Technique. She is also the Director of the Balance Arts Center AmSAT approved Alexander Technique Teacher Training program. She works with many performers specializing in vocal work with actors and singers. She has private practices in New York City; Berlin, Germany and Antwerp, Belgium. Ann has been teaching the Alexander Technique since 1981 and was in the first graduating class of the Urbana Center for the AT with Joan and Alex Murray. She holds a B.S. in Dance from the University of Oregon and an M.A. in Dance from The Ohio State University. She is an Advanced Labanotator and is highly skilled in Laban Movement Analysis. www.balanceartscenter.com

Belinda Mello, co-founder of Freedom to ACT, is the founder of AT Motion, an Alexander Technique Movement Studio and Center for Actors. She also teaches at The Barrow Group, Terry Knickerbocker Studio and as a guest lecturer at conservatory programs and theater companies. She coaches actors who have appeared in film, television, on Broadway and New York theaters including The Women's Project, The Public Theater, BAM, TFANA. Her undergraduate thesis focused on Choreography and Kinesiology (Hampshire College), She holds an MFA in Directing (Brooklyn College/CUNY) Belinda has published articles as a BackStage Expert. www.alextechmotion.com

To secure your place at Freedom to ACT 2020: www.Acting-Alexander.com







