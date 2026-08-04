American Songbook Association Gala to Host Sixth Gala Honoring Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes will present their sixth annual gala “Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On” – honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby. Jr. and David Shire – on Monday, October 5 at 7:30 PM. The event will take place at New York’s Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center. Celebrating the team behind the musicals Baby; Big; Starting Here, Starting Now; Closer Than Ever; About Time, and beyond, the evening will feature special guest performances by Loni Ackerman, Margery Cohen, Catherine Cox, Gretchen Cryer, and Charlotte Maltby, with others to be announced. Deniz Cordell will serve as musical director. Tickets are now on sale. Premium seating is $300. Other seats range from $75 to $200.

Broadway: Conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning musicals: Ain’t Misbehavin’ (1978, also Tony Award for Best Director), Fosse (1999), Ring of Fire (2006). Director/Lyricist: Baby (1983). Lyricist: Big (1996). Co-Lyricist: Miss Saigon (1990). Director: Song and Dance (1986). Off-Broadway: with Composer David Shire – Director/Lyricist: Starting Here, Starting Now (1977) and Closer Than Ever (1989, Outer Critics Circle Award, Best Musical). Film: Screenplay, Miss Potter (2007: Christopher Award, Best Screenplay). Contributes cryptic crossword puzzles to Harper’s Magazine.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming