American Songbook Association Gala to Host Sixth Gala Honoring Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire
The evening will feature special guest performances by Loni Ackerman, Margery Cohen, Catherine Cox, Gretchen Cryer, and Charlotte Maltby.
American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes will present their sixth annual gala “Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On” – honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby. Jr. and David Shire – on Monday, October 5 at 7:30 PM. The event will take place at New York’s Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center. Celebrating the team behind the musicals Baby; Big; Starting Here, Starting Now; Closer Than Ever; About Time, and beyond, the evening will feature special guest performances by Loni Ackerman, Margery Cohen, Catherine Cox, Gretchen Cryer, and Charlotte Maltby, with others to be announced. Deniz Cordell will serve as musical director. Tickets are now on sale. Premium seating is $300. Other seats range from $75 to $200.
Richard Maltby, Jr.
Broadway: Conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning musicals: Ain’t Misbehavin’ (1978, also Tony Award for Best Director), Fosse (1999), Ring of Fire (2006). Director/Lyricist: Baby (1983). Lyricist: Big (1996). Co-Lyricist: Miss Saigon (1990). Director: Song and Dance (1986). Off-Broadway: with Composer David Shire – Director/Lyricist: Starting Here, Starting Now (1977) and Closer Than Ever (1989, Outer Critics Circle Award, Best Musical). Film: Screenplay, Miss Potter (2007: Christopher Award, Best Screenplay). Contributes cryptic crossword puzzles to Harper’s Magazine.
David Shire
David Shire, an Oscar and Grammy winner and multiple Tony and Emmy nominee, has composed prolifically for the theater, films, television and recordings. Broadway: Baby, Big. Off-Broadway: Starting Here, Starting Now; Closer Than Ever; Take Flight. Film scores include Norma Rae (Academy Award, Best Song), The Conversation, All the President’s Men, The Taking of Pelham 123, Zodiac, Return to Oz, Saturday Night Fever (two Grammys). His many TV scores have earned five Emmy nominations. Songs recorded by Barbra Streisand, Maureen McGovern, Melissa Manchester, Melissa Errico, Liz Callaway, Glen Campbell, Patti LuPone, Eartha Kitt, Billy Preston & Syreeta, and many others.