Actors' Equity Names Regina Mincey-Garlin New Assistant Executive Director for Finance and Administration







Actors' Equity Association has named Regina Mincey-Garlin the new assistant executive director for finance and administration, effective January 1, 2022.

"I am proud to welcome Regina to Equity's executive leadership team," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Much of our finance and administration work goes on behind the scenes. But as our members know, the work backstage is the reason the show can go on. As the theatre industry continues to reopen, Regina's guidance will be invaluable."

Equity's assistant executive director for finance and administration is responsible for driving union-wide fiscal and technological strategies, including managing the budget and overseeing the organization's investments and other assets.

"I am truly honored to join Equity, a storied institution whose dedication and commitment to its membership spans generations," said Mincey-Garlin. "It is a privilege to have an opportunity to contribute to an organization whose values of equality and cultural preservation align with mine.

"Sharing my financial and membership management experiences while exchanging ideas with a talented team of professionals is exciting. I believe that I am joining at a seminal moment. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the excellent work that has made Equity the industry leader it is today."

Mincey-Garlin has over 25 years of leadership experience directing finance teams and implementing major change initiatives, including for non-profit industries. Before joining Equity she served as the director of finance and operations for Research to Prevent Blindness. Prior to that, she was the director of finance for the Harvard Club of New York. She is also an active member of Philanthropy New York's Finance and Administrator Network.

Mincey-Garlin earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Rutgers University and is a CPA.