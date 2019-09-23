Actors' Equity, Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement For New Contract

Actors' Equity Association has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League for a new contract.

"This agreement is a win for Equity members who will have stronger financial and workplace security and for the entire industry as we have ensured that theatre can continue to grow and prosper on Broadway," said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association.

New terms include compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings. A summary of the terms has been posted for members in the member portal.

Equity's National Council has recommended that members vote to approve the contract. More than 5,400 Members will begin receiving ballots to vote on the contract later this week by email or mail. Ballots are due by 5 PM ET Oct. 15.







