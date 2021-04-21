Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Association Names Wydetta Carter as Union's New First Vice President

Carter takes the position of first vice president following the resignation of former First Vice President Melissa Robinette.

Apr. 21, 2021  


Actors' Equity Association Names Wydetta Carter as Union's New First Vice President

The council of Actors' Equity Association has selected Wydetta Carter to serve as the union's first vice president, the seat designated for principal actors.

A resident of Chicago and Equity member for over thirty years, Carter was first elected to council representing the Central Region in 2017. She also chairs the Chicago Area Theatre Agreement Committee and serves as first vice chair for the national League of Resident Theatres, National Midsize, National House Affairs Committee and Equity Principal Auditions committees, as well as the Central Regional Board.

Carter takes the position of first vice president following the resignation of former First Vice President Melissa Robinette, and will serve the remainder of Robinette's four-year term, through 2022. Based on available records, she is the first Black officer to serve the union in over 40 years, since Miriam Burton served as secretary/treasurer, ending 1977.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann


Related Articles View More Industry Stories
Michael Mellamphy Announced as New Artistic Director of Origin Theatre Company Photo

Michael Mellamphy Announced as New Artistic Director of Origin Theatre Company

2021 Lotte Lenya Competition Finalists Announced Photo

2021 Lotte Lenya Competition Finalists Announced

The S&S Award Becomes S&S Theatre Productions Photo

The S&S Award Becomes S&S Theatre Productions

Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) Condemns Anti-Asian Hate and Vio Photo

Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) Condemns Anti-Asian Hate and Violence


More Hot Stories For You

  • Jordan Rudess to Perform Concert at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • THE PERSUADABLES Up Next in Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series
  • Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Take Part in Virtual Performance and Benefit Presented by SOPAC
  • Aspire PAC Announces Spring and Summer Productions