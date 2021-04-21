Actors' Equity Association Names Wydetta Carter as Union's New First Vice President







The council of Actors' Equity Association has selected Wydetta Carter to serve as the union's first vice president, the seat designated for principal actors.

A resident of Chicago and Equity member for over thirty years, Carter was first elected to council representing the Central Region in 2017. She also chairs the Chicago Area Theatre Agreement Committee and serves as first vice chair for the national League of Resident Theatres, National Midsize, National House Affairs Committee and Equity Principal Auditions committees, as well as the Central Regional Board.

Carter takes the position of first vice president following the resignation of former First Vice President Melissa Robinette, and will serve the remainder of Robinette's four-year term, through 2022. Based on available records, she is the first Black officer to serve the union in over 40 years, since Miriam Burton served as secretary/treasurer, ending 1977.