Actors' Equity Association Endorses Three Candidates for U.S. Congress

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Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY13), Brad Lander (NY10) and Claire Valdez (NY7) for their respective United States House of Representatives campaigns, on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

'Darializa Avila Chevalier, Brad Lander and Claire Valdez stand to represent districts in four New York City boroughs where thousands of our members live and work,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “These candidates share a fierce commitment to the labor movement and an earnest desire to help the arts industry make real progress for its workers as equal partners with Equity. We look forward to welcoming all of them to Congress and building on this momentum.”

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

Equity previously endorsed Betty McCollum's reelection campaign for the United States House of Representatives (MN4), Rebecca Bennett's campaign for the United States House of Representatives (NJ7), and Juliana Stratton's campaign for United States Senate. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 08 Hrs 59 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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