Actors' Equity Association Endorses Rebecca Bennett for Congress
Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, and more.
Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Rebecca Bennett's campaign for the United States House of Representatives (NJ7), on behalf of more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.
'Rebecca Bennett is deeply qualified to serve the people of New Jersey in the House,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “And crucially, she is a supporter of workers' rights. It's time to deliver this district into the hands of a pro-labor candidate, and we at Equity are excited to partner with her in this work.”
Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here.
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