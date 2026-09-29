Actors' Equity Association Endorses Juliana Stratton for Senate
The union's endorsement highlights Stratton's support for live arts funding and organized labor in Illinois.
Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Juliana Stratton's campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.
"Over the last several years, Illinois has made huge strides in boosting its live arts sector, leveling up public support for what was already a national center for the entertainment industry,' said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. 'Juliana Stratton has spent years serving the people of Illinois, and now she can take that Illinois approach to public arts funding and bring it to a national platform. We look forward to working with her in the Senate."
Juliana Stratton said: "In Illinois, we are proud supporters of the arts and proud supporters of organized labor. Live theatre is made possible by the incredible performers and crew members who put their heart into each and every production, and they deserve our support. I am honored to have the endorsement of Actors' Equity Association, and look forward to collaborating with them to advance the priorities of working people — from affordable healthcare to fair compensation and protecting collective bargaining rights."
Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here.
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