Actors' Equity Association Endorses Juliana Stratton for Senate

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Juliana Stratton's campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

"Over the last several years, Illinois has made huge strides in boosting its live arts sector, leveling up public support for what was already a national center for the entertainment industry,' said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. 'Juliana Stratton has spent years serving the people of Illinois, and now she can take that Illinois approach to public arts funding and bring it to a national platform. We look forward to working with her in the Senate."

Juliana Stratton said: "In Illinois, we are proud supporters of the arts and proud supporters of organized labor. Live theatre is made possible by the incredible performers and crew members who put their heart into each and every production, and they deserve our support. I am honored to have the endorsement of Actors' Equity Association, and look forward to collaborating with them to advance the priorities of working people — from affordable healthcare to fair compensation and protecting collective bargaining rights."

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 08 Hrs 14 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming