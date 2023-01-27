Actor Erik Fellows Signs With Astra Media Artists







Actor Erik Fellows, best known as a series regular in the long-running award-winning series "Days of Our Lives" as Troy Winston and the award-winning series "The Bay" as Damian Blackwell, has signed with Astra Media Artists. Erika McFadden is his new manager.

Fellows can be seen as Samuel Grey in the newly released film "Divorce Bait," distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films. He also has the lead role in the recently released movies, "Break Even" and "Starf*cker." Fellows also won an award for "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" in 2022's Indie Series awards for his starring role of Bobby in the hit series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV.

Soon, Fellows will be starring with Cybill Shepherd in a psychological thriller/horror called "A Beating Heart."

With over 50 actor IMDb credits that include studio films, independent movies, and high profile television shows such as "CSI: NY," "NCIS: Los Angeles," Fellows' past film work includes "Bonnie and Clyde: Justified," "Rounds," "American Cowslip," the Amazon Prime hit "Texas Heart," and his dark comedy film "Jonny's Sweet Revenge," which won fourteen awards in the film festival circuit upon release worldwide. In 2019, he starred in the movie "Being Rose" in the role of Will, and he also starred in the Lifetime hit movie "My Daughter's Ransom," playing the role of Frank.

Erik Fellows is also represented by talent agents Chrystal Ayers of Embrace Real Artists, Caprice Crawford of Crawford Talents, and Tim O'Shea of Activity LA, with publicity and branding by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.