Accent Dance NYC Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Monica Deane







Accent Dance NYC, an education and performance initiative that champions learning and communication through dance, is excited to announce the appointment of its new Chief Operating Officer, Monica Deane. A seasoned leader, Monica has extensive experience in developing teams, implementing educational programs and growing organizations, in addition to an international dance performance and choreographic career.

Prior to joining the Accent Dance NYC team, Monica successfully built and led effective and scalable technology training and education programs for organizations including Viacom, Mediaocean, Experian Marketing Services and Cheetah Digital. Earlier in her career, she danced professionally with companies such as Winnipeg's Contemporary Dancers, Toronto Dance Theatre, and Confidanse in addition to performing her own works in New York and Canada. She has also performed works by choreographers Lynne Taylor-Corbett, David Earle, Christopher House, James Kudelka and Juan Antonio. She then made a seamless transition into the tech space, likening coding to choreography to create a seamless, functional product.

"Like a corporate organization, dance companies also need to have well defined daily operations in order to be successful," explains Monica Deane. "I am excited to be joining Accent Dance NYC as Chief Operating Officer and am honored to work with and support this passionate group of artists who care deeply about bringing the joy of dance and movement to children in underserved communities."

"Monica Deane possesses an astonishingly diverse set of skills, from the dance world as a choreographer, company director, and professional dancer, to corporate business as a leader growing organizations in media, technology, management, educational programming, and communications," explains Andrea Ziegelman, Executive and Artistic Director of Accent Dance NYC. "Monica also epitomizes the heart and soul of our mission to inspire the younger generation to move, dance, and dream. We are thrilled to bring Monica into our Accent Dance NYC family!"