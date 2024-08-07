ASM Global Names Industry Veteran Ralph Marchetta as Regional Vice President of Live Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASM Global has named longtime executive Ralph Marchetta to regional vice president of live entertainment as the world's largest portfolio accelerates its live-entertainment product growth for the industry's largest venue portfolio.

Besides booking Desert Diamond Arena - in the midst of an ambitious, significant renovation being spearheaded with ASM Global investment / oversight - and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Marchetta will also play a key role as part of ASM Global's burgeoning, comprehensive content-development matrix that includes the ASM Global regional booking team, which is made up of arena bookers and theater bookers who serve as an additional layer of booking support to all ASM Global clients.

In making the announcement, Jason Rio, ASM Global senior vice president of live entertainment and content development, said, "We are incredibly excited to have someone of Ralph's stature join our team. With his far-reaching experience and the content team we are building, the ASM Global team will provide a greater number and wider array of profitable events to the entirety of Arizona and surrounding regions. He is well-respected by all, and now we have him playing for our team."

Marchetta comes to ASM Global from Phoenix Footprint Center, whereas longtime general manager and senior vice president, he oversaw all operations and services, including servicing multiple sports teams that include the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and the NBA and WNBA. He was involved in hundreds of major concerts, including U2, Eagles, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, George Strait, Madonna, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Juan Gabriel and many more.

He also has a lengthy track record of involvement in many of the region's key community organizations.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me to maximize my experience with ASM Global's strengths to leverage our relationships with other promoters, artists, managers, agents and content producers and substantially grow this market in coming years," Marchetta said.

