ASM Global Expands 2024 College Scholarship Program







Continuing to expand its ASM Global Acts worldwide sustainability and equity program, the world's largest entertainment and venue operating company has doubled the amount of college scholarships it will award in 2024.

Funded by the ASM Global Acts Foundation, the ASM Global Stars Scholarship program gives students in under-resourced communities across the U.S. educational and career development opportunities, creating accessible pathways to pursue their education and career goals. As ASM Global's corporate responsibility platform, the ASM Global Acts Foundation is committed to strengthening communities and investing in people.

Inaugurated in 2022, the ASM Global Stars program initially awarded 28 scholarships and in 2023 expanded to 50. In 2024 it will double to include up to 100 students. Applications are open now.

Shauna Elvin, chief human resources officer, said, "ASM Global is committed to expanding opportunities for students from all backgrounds to help them become the next generation of leaders in the live entertainment business. Doubling the number of scholarships is a key component of that goal. Creating these openings to education in turn builds routes to both employment and career advancement."

More information and application information may be found at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/asmglobalstars/





