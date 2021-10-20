ANDTheatre Company to Present Industry Reading Of TO GET TO SATURN AND BACK







ANDTheatre Company has announced a new industry reading of "To Get to Saturn and Back", by playwright Marta Barceló from Mallorca, translated from the Catalan by H.J. Gardner. "To Get to Saturn and Back" is a one-person monologue for a female character undergoing breast cancer, taking place in Palma de Mallorca. The cast is made up of Katie Mack as Rosa, with Melissa Boatright filling in additional roles. The translation has been funded with the support of the Institut Ramon Llull.

a??a??a??a??a??a??Throughout the past thirteen years, ANDTheatre Company has produced over 130 new plays by authors from the well-known to the soon-to-be-known and provided creative opportunities for hundreds of actors and directors.

It has been a launching pad for short films ("What Came After" by christopher oscar peña and directed by Tonya Pinkins), for full length plays ("Suddenly a Knock at the Door" by Robin Goldfin and directed by David Carson, based on a story by Etgar Keret) and plays subsequently published in short play anthologies ("Family of Flechner" by Gregory Fletcher, Lunchtime at Westfield High by Nicole Pandolfo, "Mae the Magnificent" by Margo Hammond)."