AKA Welcomes Ellison Abbott as Head of Brand and Talent Partnerships

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AKA announced that Ellison Abbott has joined the agency as Head of Brand and Talent Partnerships, a new role designed to create, lead, and scale a talent integrated brand partnership offering at the agency.

Abbott joins AKA from Roc Nation, where she led the company’s Partnership Marketing department, overseeing brand collaborations across its global roster of artists and athletes. She also served as Head of Roc Nation’s Special Projects Division, leading major cultural initiatives including The Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library. Abbott also led operations for Made in America, Roc Nation’s flagship music festival, and helped launch The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

“I’m excited to join AKA at a pivotal moment as brands, culture, talent, and live entertainment converge in new and innovative ways,” said Abbott. “With AKA’s reach, we have a rare opportunity to reimagine how brands partner with these high-value experiences—scaling programs, extending impact, and bringing broader audiences into deeper engagement with the arts.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ellison to AKA,” said Elizabeth Furze, CEO of North America, AKA. “She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, cultural fluency, and partnership expertise. Ellison’s experience working at the intersection of talent, brands, and cultural platforms will be invaluable as we continue expanding how we connect audiences with live experiences.”

About AKA

AKA is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency with unparalleled expertise across the arts & entertainment, leisure, travel, retail, and tourism sectors. The agency is content forward and data-fueled with a proven record of delivering cross-platform campaigns that get results.

AKA proudly partners with some of the most iconic names in entertainment, culture, and live experiences with a client roster that includes Broadway’s biggest shows, world-renowned institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, vibrant attractions such as The New York Botanical Garden, and dynamic sports organizations including The Harlem Globetrotters.

From the magic of live theatre to the energy of stadiums and the wonder of cultural landmarks, AKA crafts campaigns that connect audiences with real experiences—providing real stories, real emotions and real connections.





