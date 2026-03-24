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AKA Welcomes Ellison Abbott as Head of Brand and Talent Partnerships

Abbott joins AKA from Roc Nation, where she led the company’s Partnership Marketing  department, overseeing brand collaborations.

By: Mar. 24, 2026
AKA Welcomes Ellison Abbott as Head of Brand and Talent Partnerships Image

AKA announced that Ellison Abbott has joined the agency as Head  of Brand and Talent Partnerships, a new role designed to create, lead, and scale a talent integrated brand partnership offering at the agency. 

Abbott joins AKA from Roc Nation, where she led the company’s Partnership Marketing  department, overseeing brand collaborations across its global roster of artists and athletes.  She also served as Head of Roc Nation’s Special Projects Division, leading major cultural  initiatives including The Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library. Abbott also  led operations for Made in America, Roc Nation’s flagship music festival, and helped launch  The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University. 

“I’m excited to join AKA at a pivotal moment as brands, culture, talent, and live entertainment  converge in new and innovative ways,” said Abbott. “With AKA’s reach, we have a rare  opportunity to reimagine how brands partner with these high-value experiences—scaling  programs, extending impact, and bringing broader audiences into deeper engagement with  the arts.” 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ellison to AKA,” said Elizabeth Furze, CEO of North America,  AKA. “She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, cultural fluency, and partnership expertise. Ellison’s experience working at the intersection of talent, brands, and cultural  platforms will be invaluable as we continue expanding how we connect audiences with live  experiences.” 

About AKA 

AKA is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency with unparalleled expertise across  the arts & entertainment, leisure, travel, retail, and tourism sectors. The agency is content forward and data-fueled with a proven record of delivering cross-platform campaigns that  get results.

AKA proudly partners with some of the most iconic names in entertainment, culture, and live  experiences with a client roster that includes Broadway’s biggest shows, world-renowned  institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, vibrant attractions such as The New York  Botanical Garden, and dynamic sports organizations including The Harlem Globetrotters.  

From the magic of live theatre to the energy of stadiums and the wonder of cultural  landmarks, AKA crafts campaigns that connect audiences with real experiences—providing  real stories, real emotions and real connections.  


 


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