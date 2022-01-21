AEA Urges Congress to Pass New Appropriations Bill with Increased NEA Funding Without Delay







Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement from union President Kate Shindle on the need for Congress to pass an appropriations bill with funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The current continuing resolution that funds the government expires Feb. 18.

"Our industry remains in a state of emergency. Congress should use this moment to approve funding for the National Endowment for the Arts at the proposed $201 million. Every penny of investment in local arts institutions is crucial to rebuilding economies across the country, as thousands of nearby small businesses also rely on the success of live performance for their own survival. Equity remains committed to our goal of funding the NEA at $331, or $1 per capita."

Background: Equity has long made public arts funding a cornerstone of the union's advocacy. Last June, the union, which participates in Arts Advocacy Day, celebrated the Biden administration announcing its proposed $201 million NEA budget, an important step toward the $331 million goal.

The union has also called for a chief diversity officer at the NEA.