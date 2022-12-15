A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET is Now Available For Licensing Through Broadway Licensing

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 15, 2022  


A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first new musical to premiere in New York after the pandemic shutdown, has been acquired by the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution, Broadway Licensing, and is available now for professional, stock, and amateur licensing.

With book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), this show follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) who wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

"Alex and Ben have created an outrageously fun musical that also has a message, and I was thrilled when they bullied me into producing it. With a cast of three, a band of three and just a whisp of a set, they were aiming to make this show accessible to as many theaters as possible." said the show's producer, Cody Lassen.

"We're thrilled to welcome Regina Comet into the Broadway Licensing family," continued Sean Cercone, founder and CEO of Broadway Licensing "and proud to add it to our collection of fun, quirky, off-Broadway Musicals like Bat Boy and Triassic Parq."

The first ten theaters to license the show will receive an hour-long virtual masterclass and Q&A with the creators, Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet opened its limited engagement at Off-Broadway's DR2 Theatre in September 2021.The creative team consisted of Marshall Pailet (Director), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager.)

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet was produced for the stage by Cody Lassen, Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

For more information about licensing A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, please visit https://broadwaylicensing.com/shows/off-broadway/a-commercial-jingle-for-regina-comet/.





James Ijames and Lloyd Suh to be Honored With 2022 Steinberg Playwright Awards
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust has announced the names of the two outstanding early-to-mid-career playwrights who will be celebrated with 2022 Steinberg Playwright Awards in the amount of $100,000 each.  This year’s recipients of the “Mimi” Awards are James Ijames and Lloyd Suh. 
Whitney Britt Launches New Consultancy, Two Dog Circus
Founder Whitney Britt announced the official launch of Two Dog Circus, a new boutique consultancy for Broadway, brands, and the performing arts.
Ambassador Theatre Group Launches Paid Technical Theatre Training Programme
Ambassador Theatre Group is launching a paid technical-theatre training programme called Change The Script, to help unemployed individuals secure backstage jobs. Learn more about the programme and how to apply here!
2023 Women inPower Fellows Selected
92nd Street Y, New York’s Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact has announced the 2023 Class of Women inPower, a fellowship program aimed at advancing women to the highest levels of leadership across all sectors.

