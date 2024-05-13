Christine Toy Johnson To Receive Actors' Equity Foundation's 2024 Patrick Quinn Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors' Equity Foundation has announced that it will bestow its 2024 Patrick Quinn Award to actor and activist Christine Toy Johnson.

The award is named for Patrick Quinn (1950–2006), who served as Actors' Equity Association's president from 2000 to 2006. It recognizes individuals who work to better the lives of actors and stage managers.

Last week, the Foundation announced the recipients of its performance awards for 2024. Both the Quinn Award and the performance awards will be presented at a ceremony on June 24 in New York City.

About Christine Toy Johnson

Christine Toy Johnson exemplifies the spirit of the Patrick Quinn Award with her 30-year contribution to diversity and inclusion in the American theater, not only for AAPI actors and those from historically excluded communities specifically, but for actors in general.

Patrick Quinn was a fighter for the rights of actors and stage managers all across America. He wanted this award given each year to an individual who has continued that fight. A fight that brings dignity, visibility, equity, inclusion, opportunity and power to all Equity members.

In the early 1990s Christine had a strong desire to play theater roles not usually associated with AAPI performers and began her long journey of fighting for diverse and inclusive casting by auditioning to play Julie Jordan in a production of Carousel. As Christine said in an interview, “Even auditions for roles like that were a rare occasion… when I got the part, I discovered I had the right to be there… thus beginning my advocacy on behalf of myself and also other artists who were being excluded from being part of the American landscape of storytelling.”

Now, all these years later -- after winning several awards for her work breaking down the long tradition of casting barriers, including the Rosetta LeNoire Award from Actors' Equity Association and a shared Obie Award and Tony Honor as co-founder of the Asian American Performers Action Coalition – Christine's dedication and drive has been an inspiration for thousands of actors of color who've been ignored and felt invisible onstage. Having served from 1992-2020 as part of the elected leadership of Equity (22 years as a chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee), and as a writer and current Officer of the Dramatists Guild, her focus has grown even wider, and includes writing plays and musicals with great leading roles not only for AAPI actors but for performers with disabilities, and advocating for theatre writers across the country. She is one of the inaugural recipients of a Catalyst for Change Fellowship from the Dramatists Guild Foundation (Class of 2023-2025) to create The Asian American Theatre Artists Collective.

About the Patrick Quinn Award

The Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service was established by his estate in 2007 to honor an individual who has worked tirelessly for the betterment of actors and stage managers. The recipient is selected by a panel chosen by the Actors' Equity Foundation and is awarded a crystal piece and $1,000 check sponsored by a fund created by Quinn's estate to recognize and reward those who give so much of themselves to improve the lives of actors and stage managers. The award bears the name of Patrick Quinn, an actor who served three terms as President of Actors' Equity and, before his untimely passing, had just assumed the role of Executive Director, an historic first. Patrick was a tireless, charismatic and passionate leader who inspired confidence in the members as well as attracting many others to the service of the union.

THE ACTORS' EQUITY FOUNDATION was created in 1962 to aid and assist the members of the acting profession and to promote the theatre arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations. www.actorsequityfoundation.org/.

