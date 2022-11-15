10 Finalists Announced for The Lewis Prize for Music's $500,000 Accelerator Awards







The Lewis Prize for Music - a philanthropic music arts organization advancing systems change through creative youth development - has announced ten finalist for its fourth annual Accelerator Awards.

Founded in 2018 by philanthropist Daniel R. Lewis, The Lewis Prize for Music believes young people with access to high-quality music learning, performance, and creation opportunities will mature into thriving individuals. Inequitable systems often fail to prioritize music learning in young people's lives. As a result, too many young people are not supported to express themselves creatively. This stifles young people's potential to become powerful citizens, who through musical pursuits learn to contribute positively to their communities. By supporting music leaders across the country to continue their great work, The Lewis Prize for Music hopes to inspire other partners to work together to ensure every young person has the opportunity to access transformative music learning, performance, and creation.

"These finalists are leaders in youth development through the arts," says Founder Daniel R. Lewis. "Their non-profits energize and enable thriving, change-making youth. The Lewis Prize for Music's annual Accelerator Awards invests in high-performers who reach beyond their individual programs, to collaborate with other leaders toward meaningful and real change."

The annual Accelerator Awards are part of The Lewis Prize for Music's $20 million commitment over five years for creative youth development organizations across the country creating positive change through youth music programs. Previous awardees have used the Accelerator Awards funding to expand their program offerings, hire additional staff, provide training and mentorship, and establish youth music and technology centers for their communities.

Awardees for The Lewis Prize for Music, which is split into three categories and includes both long-term and single-year support, will be formally announced on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

The Lewis Prize for Music full 2023 Finalists lists includes: