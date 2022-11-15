10 Finalists Announced for The Lewis Prize for Music's $500,000 Accelerator Awards
Awardees will be formally announced on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.Â
The Lewis Prize for Music - a philanthropic music arts organization advancing systems change through creative youth development - has announced ten finalist for its fourth annual Accelerator Awards.
Founded in 2018 by philanthropist Daniel R. Lewis, The Lewis Prize for Music believes young people with access to high-quality music learning, performance, and creation opportunities will mature into thriving individuals. Inequitable systems often fail to prioritize music learning in young people's lives. As a result, too many young people are not supported to express themselves creatively. This stifles young people's potential to become powerful citizens, who through musical pursuits learn to contribute positively to their communities. By supporting music leaders across the country to continue their great work, The Lewis Prize for Music hopes to inspire other partners to work together to ensure every young person has the opportunity to access transformative music learning, performance, and creation.
"These finalists are leaders in youth development through the arts," says Founder Daniel R. Lewis. "Their non-profits energize and enable thriving, change-making youth. The Lewis Prize for Music's annual Accelerator Awards invests in high-performers who reach beyond their individual programs, to collaborate with other leaders toward meaningful and real change."
The annual Accelerator Awards are part of The Lewis Prize for Music's $20 million commitment over five years for creative youth development organizations across the country creating positive change through youth music programs. Previous awardees have used the Accelerator Awards funding to expand their program offerings, hire additional staff, provide training and mentorship, and establish youth music and technology centers for their communities.
Awardees for The Lewis Prize for Music, which is split into three categories and includes both long-term and single-year support, will be formally announced on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.
The Lewis Prize for Music full 2023 Finalists lists includes:
- El Sistema Santa Cruz/Pajaro Valley - Santa Cruz, CA
- Harmony Project Phoenix - Phoenix, AZ
- HEAL Center for the Arts - St. Louis, MO
- HHN2L: Hip Hop Into Learning - Louisville, KY
- Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy - San Pablo, CA
- Mana Maoli - Honolulu, HI
- Memphis Music Initiative - Memphis, TN
- Rock to the Future - Philadelphia, PA
- The Bridge Music Project - Olympia, WA
- West Point School of Music - Chicago, IL
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
Theater Resources Unlimited will return to live monthly panel discussions with a Town Hall, focusing on 'What Producing Companies Need Now'. This highly anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Polaris North Theatre.
LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy & More Announced as New Black Theatre United Executive Committee
November 14, 2022
Black Theatre United has announced its new Executive Leadership Committee which includes PresidentÂ LaChanze, Vice PresidentÂ Michael McElroy, SecretaryÂ Lisa Dawn Cave, TreasurerÂ Norm LewisÂ and Compliance OfficerÂ Tamara Tunie.
Actors' Equity Association Stands with the Academic Workers of the University of California
November 13, 2022
Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced its support for the 48,000 academic workers of the University of California currently fighting for an equitable UC.
SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open
November 11, 2022
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1.
MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week
November 11, 2022
Michael & Mardie LLC (Michael Garin and Mardie Millit) will present the FIRST private industry reading of MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY, an original musical inspired by the book of the same name by Edward Sorel, with book by Mardie Millit and music and lyrics by Michael Garin.