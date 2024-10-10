2024 Alex Dubé Scholarship Recipients Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund revealed the five recipients of the 2024 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. This year, the Entertainment Community Fund will distribute $10,000 scholarships to J. Bouey, Tenile Pritchard. Sonya Rio-Glick, Carrie Strother and Macy Sullivan.



“We are pleased to celebrate this year’s Alex Dubé Scholarship recipients. Congratulations to this group on all that they have achieved in their careers so far, as well as to everyone who applied. We wish all the best to J., Tenile, Sonya, Carrie and Macy as they transition into this exciting next chapter,” shared Elena Muslar, Managing Director of The Career Center at the Entertainment Community Fund.



Through The Alex Dubé Scholarship Program, Career Transition For Dancers supports the education of dancers to build their next professional platforms. These one-time awards of up to $10,000 are distributed annually to dancers enrolled in accredited graduate degree programs to assist in tuition payment. For more information on the Alex Dubé Scholarship Program, please visit Alex Dubé Scholarship Program.



Career Transition For Dancers offers career counseling, educational scholarships and panel discussions to assist dancers in navigating life changes and exploring new opportunities.



The Dancers’ Resource, a program of the Entertainment Community Fund, was founded by Bebe Neuwirth to address the unique situation dancers face as a consequence of the physically demanding nature of their work, coupled with the significant financial challenges of earning a living in dance. The Dancers’ Resource provides individual and group support for dancers dealing with injuries; referrals for health care and health insurance; information and advocacy with workers’ compensation and disability insurance; educational seminars on injury prevention, nutrition and wellness, financial planning and more; emergency financial assistance; connection with other dancers to share experiences, resources and advice; and more.



