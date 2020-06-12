XXI and CGV Cinemas Prepare for Theatre Reopenings

Preparations to reopen Cinema XXI and CGV theatres across Indonesia in accordance to health and safety regulations are underway, according to The Jakarta Post.

Cinema XXI has plans to provide handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers all of its cinemas in 52 cities across Indonesia, along with regular disinfection.

CGV Cinemas also has plans to implement health protocols, such as using digital-payment methods and checking the temperature on staff members and visitors. One-seat gap between audience members inside the theaters are also being planned.

On June 15, shopping malls are allowed to reopen to the public. Movie theaters, on the other hand, have yet to receive similar news.

Learn more about health and safety precautions Jakarta cinemas are following HERE.



