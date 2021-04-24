Winners Announced For Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok Challenge
The contest was in collaboration with Justice and Nadine Abigail.
The winners have been announced for Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok challenge, in collaboration with Justice and Nadine Abigail.
The winners are users @HelloMaevy, @JasmineRanesya, and @Chanellyn.Tjioe.
The three winners will receive a gift voucher worth Rp 250.000 and a free dance class from Hi Jakarta.
The contest launched earlier this year, and urged interested applicants to create a duet video with Nadine and post the video to TikTok and Instagram. In the post, they had to mention @justiceindonesia @hijakartaproduction & @nadine_abigail_ and use the hashtag #JusticexHiJakartaChallenge.