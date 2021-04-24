Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok Challenge

The contest was in collaboration with Justice and Nadine Abigail.

Apr. 24, 2021  

The winners have been announced for Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok challenge, in collaboration with Justice and Nadine Abigail.

The winners are users @HelloMaevy, @JasmineRanesya, and @Chanellyn.Tjioe.

The three winners will receive a gift voucher worth Rp 250.000 and a free dance class from Hi Jakarta.

The contest launched earlier this year, and urged interested applicants to create a duet video with Nadine and post the video to TikTok and Instagram⁣. In the post, they had to mention @justiceindonesia @hijakartaproduction & @nadine_abigail_⁣ and use the hashtag #JusticexHiJakartaChallenge.


