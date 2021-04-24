Winners Announced For Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok Challenge

The winners have been announced for Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok challenge, in collaboration with Justice and Nadine Abigail.

The winners are users @HelloMaevy, @JasmineRanesya, and @Chanellyn.Tjioe.

The three winners will receive a gift voucher worth Rp 250.000 and a free dance class from Hi Jakarta.

The contest launched earlier this year, and urged interested applicants to create a duet video with Nadine and post the video to TikTok and Instagram⁣. In the post, they had to mention @justiceindonesia @hijakartaproduction & @nadine_abigail_⁣ and use the hashtag #JusticexHiJakartaChallenge.