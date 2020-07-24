Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tangerang Cinemas to Reopen Soon

Article Pixel Jul. 24, 2020  

Tangerang cinemas have been given the go-ahead to reopen at the end of July, Jakarta Globe reports.

The decision comes from Mayor Arief Wismansyah, who has allowed movie theaters to reopen on July 29, with precautions in place.

According to Jakarta Globe, "before going back to business, theaters must comply with the necessary health protocols. For extra precaution, the Tangerang administration will also check on the theater's ventilation."

These reopening plans will influence more business reopenings in the future.

Read the full story HERE.


