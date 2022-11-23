TEMAN and Ciputra Artpreneur to Bring First-Ever Indonesian Production of RENT at CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR

The production company TEMAN (Teater Musikal Nusantara) and art foundation Ciputra Artpreneur will bring Jonathan Larson's magnum opus RENT to Jakarta on 25-27 November 2022.

The rock musical tells the story of a group of friends living in New York during the AIDS pandemic. Since its debut in in 1996, the musical has won multiple accolades (including Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical) and become a theatrical mainstay.

The main cast, which consists of some of the most well-known and experienced Indonesian musical theater actors, includes:

Gerardo Tanor as Mark Cohen

Nino Prabowo as Roger Davis

Andrea Miranda as Mimi Marquez

Taufan Purbo as Tom Collins

Pasha Prakasa as Angel Dumott Schunard

Galabby as Maureen Johnson

Louise Monique as Joanne Jefferson

Aldafi Adnan as Benjamin Coffin III

The show is directed by Venytha Yoshiantini, produced by Chriskevin Adefrid, and the music will be directed by Ivan Tangkulung, all of whom are the cofounders of TEMAN.



Tickets are available via Tiket.com.