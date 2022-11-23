Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TEMAN and Ciputra Artpreneur to Bring First-Ever Indonesian Production of RENT at CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR

Nov. 23, 2022  

The production company TEMAN (Teater Musikal Nusantara) and art foundation Ciputra Artpreneur will bring Jonathan Larson's magnum opus RENT to Jakarta on 25-27 November 2022.

The rock musical tells the story of a group of friends living in New York during the AIDS pandemic. Since its debut in in 1996, the musical has won multiple accolades (including Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical) and become a theatrical mainstay.

The main cast, which consists of some of the most well-known and experienced Indonesian musical theater actors, includes:

  • Gerardo Tanor as Mark Cohen
  • Nino Prabowo as Roger Davis
  • Andrea Miranda as Mimi Marquez
  • Taufan Purbo as Tom Collins
  • Pasha Prakasa as Angel Dumott Schunard
  • Galabby as Maureen Johnson
  • Louise Monique as Joanne Jefferson
  • Aldafi Adnan as Benjamin Coffin III

The show is directed by Venytha Yoshiantini, produced by Chriskevin Adefrid, and the music will be directed by Ivan Tangkulung, all of whom are the cofounders of TEMAN.

Tickets are available via Tiket.com.



