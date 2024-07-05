SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Bring Rock and Roll to Jakarta on July 27th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ciputra Artpreneur and Hi Jakarta Production will present the musical SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical on July 27, 2024 as part of their vision to educate and inspire the public through performing arts. This musical is the latest show from Hi Jakarta Production's Junior Musical Wonderland program, which previously held Chocolate Factory the Musical in 2022.

SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical by Ciputra Artpreneur and Hi Jakarta Production is staged with official Broadway licensing from THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP, owned by the legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, known for works like The Phantom of the Opera and Cats.

SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical is the musical adaptation of the legendary film School of Rock, starring Jack Black. Like the film version, this musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a rock guitarist who gets a chance to teach at an elite private school due to a misunderstanding. Through rock music, Dewey teaches the school children to openly express their opinions and pursue their dreams.

This performance not only aims to entertain the audience but also provides educational space and performing arts training for young people. Most of the cast in School of Rock the Musical are under 18 years old, giving them the experience of participating in a professional musical production. The main cast also includes Bran Vargas, Bernice Nikki, Jane Callista, and Lorenzo Valentino.

"We chose SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical as this year's Junior Musical program performance because we believe the message of this musical – that everyone has the right to express themselves and chase their dreams – aligns with the values of Hi Jakarta Production. Moreover, this story about parent-child-student relationships is very relevant to both families and the wider community," said Riri Kumalasari, Founder and Director of Hi Jakarta Production.

Held at Ciputra Artpreneur Theater Jakarta, SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical is expected to be an alternative entertainment choice that provides a new experience for families. “We always encourage performing arts practitioners to use Ciputra Artpreneur as a platform and home to develop creativity. This aligns with the vision of our founder, the late Dr. Ir Ciputra, who dreamed of making Jakarta a premier arts destination, both nationally and internationally. We are very excited to present a quality musical theater performance that can be enjoyed together by families,” said Adi Wijananda, Business Development Manager of Ciputra Artpreneur.

Tickets for SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical can be purchased on TIKET.COM or through the link bit.ly/SOR24JKT. There are 5 Ticket Categories to choose from, ranging from CAT 5 (Rp.285.000), CAT 4 (Rp385.000), CAT 3 (Rp585.000), CAT 2 (Rp885.000), to CAT 1 (Rp1.085.000).

Supported by Bank BCA as the Official Banking Partner, BCA customers can get a 10% discount on all ticket categories with BCA Visa/Mastercard/JCB/Amex Credit Cards, BCA Mastercard Debit Cards, and BCA Virtual Accounts using the promo code BCASOR10. BCA customers can also enjoy 0% installment facilities for 3-month payment terms using BCA Credit Cards.

I Ketut Alam Wangsawijaya, Executive Vice President of Transaction Banking Business Development BCA, said, “BCA is very proud to collaborate with Ciputra Artpreneur and Hi Jakarta Production in hosting SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical. Our support for events like this is one way BCA provides convenience for prospective viewers and BCA customers who want to watch the SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical program. We hope our customers can easily access this show using various payment options and discounts we offer. BCA remains committed to supporting similar events to create a broader impact for artists, society, and customers.”

The event is also supported by several sponsors including Toyu, LaSalle, Kings Bakery, and Realfood. Promotional support for the event is provided by media partners such as Harian Kompas, Tempo, Mother & Beyond, TFR, Broadwayworld Indonesia, and Sonora FM, as well as community partners like JPAC, Jakarta Art House, Censtacom, Cerita Beda Hak Sama, Teater Keliling, Jakarta Players, and Svatuhari.



