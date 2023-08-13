Review: Performing Artists Sing and Dance Through Their Woes in THEARAPY by CENSTACOM

The up-and-coming (and frighteningly productive) theater community CENSTACOM (Center Stage Community) is back with another musical revue, running for one show at the LGF Building on July 8. This time, it’s titled THEARAPY, a portmanteau of ‘theater’ and ‘therapy’. As the title suggests, the show features performing artists who try to work out their troubles through musical numbers.

The script, written by Censtacom founder Josephine Angelica (and also directed by her and Megan Patricia), showcases the many personalities often found in the performing arts space. These characters are all named after their actors. For example, there’s the loud-and-proud Kezia (Kezia Haniel), the often-typecast Anya (Dianya Nareswari), the one considering quitting the arts to go into a more traditional industry Ray (Raymundus Leonardo), and so on.

This rag tag circle of therapy is led by Vito (Vito Prasasta), who we later learn was himself a performing artist. For much of its runtime, the show is structured so that each character gets their time in the spotlight. As the show goes on, we get some callbacks, developments, and twists that keep the show engaging despite its relatively simple structure.

At the end, THEARAPY establishes that although the world of theater is rife with hardships, including emotional and financial ones, it’s still a field that’s worthy of doing out of passion. It’s clearly a show that’s crafted — and performed — with much love for the art

Refreshingly, the songs are taken from lesser known musicals, or songs styled as showtunes, introducing the audience to a wider selection of tunes. Personally, I was very thrilled to hear the hilarious “Romeo & Juliet” from the great satirical musical REEFER MADNESS (sung by Regita Tanugrah and Darren Radyan); the braggadocious “I Speak Six Languages” from THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (sung by Rai Putriansyah); and the ironic “Show Off” from THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (sung by the aforementioned Vito, though unfortunately not including the reprise part).

The performers are uniformly great, each bringing a personal charm to their character. The cast is selected from some of the most promising young performers currently active in the community and industry. The rest of the cast includes Afkar Malik, Ajeng Apriliasih, Ajeng Sharfina, Amabel Odelia, Kania Alisjahbana, and Resa Kawatu.

The production design is notably stripped down, with only a half-circle of chairs on top of an elevated stage serving as the set. However, the show does some fun choreography by Darren Radyan, Jovanka Maureen, and Josephine Angelica, which made good and creative use of the chairs present. The music direction and piano accompaniment were by Jeanne Herlina.

THEARAPY was a thoroughly fun show with some under-represented show tunes performed impeccably by a charming cast. And it’s immensely relatable for those who are too deep in the performing arts scene and need just a little reinforcement that what they’re doing is, indeed, worth doing.

