Previews: TEATER KOMA Performs Nano Riantiarno's Final Play MATAHARI PAPUA as Their 230th Production

Teater Koma, supported by Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, presents its latest production titled MATAHARI PAPUA. This play, Teater Koma's 230th production, is the last script written by the late Norbertus Riantiarno, also known as Nano Riantiarno . The performance will be held from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Graha Bhakti Budaya, Taman Ismail Marzuki.

"For 47 years, Teater Koma has consistently entertained and widened the horizons of art enthusiasts with a variety of stories filled with moral messages and positive values. MATAHARI PAPUA has a very profound meaning, as it is the last work of Mr. N. Riantiarno, the founder of Teater Koma. Throughout his life, he made an extraordinary contribution to the Indonesian theater world with touching and meaningful stories. This last work is a form of his sincere dedication and love for the performing arts. May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate future generations in celebrating and appreciating the richness of our cultural arts," said Renitasari Adrian, Program Director of Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation.

The performance of MATAHARI PAPUA is also a momentous event for Teater Koma, not only because it is one of the last scripts by N. Riantiarno, but also because the show’s run is close to N. Riantiarno's birthday on June 6. This performance is also Teater Koma's first return to Graha Bhakti Budaya after having to move to different venues in recent years due to renovations and the pandemic.

"Our return to Graha Bhakti Budaya is certainly a special feeling because this place has a history and has witnessed various performances by Teater Koma. Now we are back, although without Mas Nano. But the figure of the teacher, father, brother, friend will always be in our hearts. His teachings and guidance are always present in our every move. Because we will never stop moving, never a period, always a comma," said Ratna Riantiarno, producer.

Set in the Kamoro region of Papua, MATAHARI PAPUA (‘The Papuan Sun’) tells the story of a young man named Biwar growing up under the care of his Mama, Yakomina, and the teachings of Dukun Koreri. While fishing, Biwar saves Nadiva from an attack by Tiga Biawak (‘Three Monitor Lizards’), minions of the Naga (‘Dragon’), who terrorize the land of Papua.

Biwar tells his Mama about the incident, and she recounts a bitter memory. Biwar's father and three uncles were killed by the Dragon. Pregnant at the time, Mama escaped and later gave birth to Biwar. Biwar vows revenge and aims to kill Naga. Will Biwar succeed in killing Naga?

Rangga Riantiarno, the director of MATAHARI PAPUA, revealed, "The script for MATAHARI PAPUA was first written in 2014 as a short script for a performance titled Cahaya dari Papua (‘The Light from Papua’) at Galeri Indonesia Kaya. When the pandemic struck and forced us all to stay at home, Pak Nano remained productive, writing various works, including developing the script of Cahaya dari Papua and giving it a new title, MATAHARI PAPUA. This script was then anonymously submitted to the Rawayan Award (Jakarta Arts Council Script Writing Competition) in 2022 and was selected as one of the winners. This final, lengthy script is a testament to Pak Nano's dedication and tireless spirit in creating, even in difficult times. His work continues to illuminate the Indonesian theater world and leaves a legacy that will always be remembered."

This performance features Tuti Hartati, Lutfi Ardiansyah, Joind Bayuwinanda, Netta Kusumah Dewi, Daisy Lantang, Bayu Dharmawan Saleh, Sir Ilham Jambak, Sri Qadariatin. It also includes Zulfi Ramdoni, Angga Yasti, Rita Matumona, Dana Hassan, Adri Prasetyo, Andhini Puteri, Dodi Gustaman, Indrie Djati, Pandu Raka Pangestu, Hapsari Andira, Radhen Darwin, Edo Paha, and many other skilled actors.

MATAHARI PAPUA is directed by Rangga Riantiarno with co-director Nino Bukir, supported by artistic and multimedia director Deden Jalaludin Bulqini, music director Fero A. Stefanus, makeup artist Subarkah Hadisarjana, costume designer Rima Ananda Omar, hair stylist Sena Sukarya, lighting designer Deray Setyadi, choreographer Ratna Ully, sound director Bona, vocal coach Ajeng Destrian, graphic designer Saut Irianto Manik, production manager Rasapta Candrika assisted by technical director Tinton Prianggoro and stage manager Sari Madjid Prianggoro, and producer Ratna Riantiarno.

MATAHARI PAPUA will be performed on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:30 PM WIB; Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM WIB; Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 1:00 PM WIB at Graha Bhakti Budaya, Taman Ismail Marzuki.

Comments