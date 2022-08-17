Previews: Musical Communities to Come Together at First Ever FESTIVAL MUSIKAL INDONESIA

Indonesia's growing musical theater scene is finally ready for its own version of BroadwayCon - or, at least, that's what the people behind Festival Musikal Indonesia (FMI) believe. They are inviting theater companies and communities to come together and rejoice our love for all things musical on Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21 2022 at the Ciputra Artpreneur theater in Jakarta.



The festival will feature shows from seven theater groups on the main stage: Artswara, EKI Dance Company, FlodanzSoka, Kampus Betawi, Jakarta Movin, Swargaloka, and TEMAN Musical. Additionally, the side stage of Panggung Karya will feature community showcases from Gigi Art of Dance (GAOD), Jakarta Musical Crew (Jaksical), Jakarta Performing Arts Community (JPAC), ASKARA, and Yayasan Prima Unggul (YPU). Moreover, culinary stands will also be available at the venue.



Considering the proximity of the festival dates to Indonesia's independence day on the 17th, every show on the main stage will adapt stories from Indonesian history. For example, Artswara will put on "DIEN", a tale about the heroics of Indonesian national hero from the Aceh province, Cut Nyak Dien. According to Maera Panigoro as the executive producer of Artswara, the show will be an acapella musical.

Meanwhile, EKI Dance Company will perform "KEN DEDES", written by veteran theater writer Titien Wattimena. "This time around, KEN DEDES will not only portray about the famed love story between Ken Dedes and Ken Arok, but also the secrets behind it: ambition, betrayal, and the previously untold woman intertwined in their story by the name of Ken Umang," said Wattimena.



Kampus Betawi will bring a story of love and brotherhood in "BLOOD BROTHERS", directed by Atin Supriatin; TEMAN Musical will adapt the story of the activist Soe Hok Gie in "GIE", with Chriskevin Adefrid as the producer, writer, and co-director; Swargaloka offers "TAHTA MAS RANGSANG", bringing a modern approach to the Swargaloka theatrical traditions.



FlodanzSoka brings "TEKA IKU BO'A GA'I", the story of a warrior from Flores fighting against colonialists, directed by Aidil; and Jakarta Movin will put on "9 SEMBILU", based on the real life story of nine women from Central Java who protested the establishment of a cement factory at their village, with Barly Amandita and Pradipta Kartika at the helm as producer and director.



This festival is a promising step for a more unified and connected theater ecosystem in Indonesia, bringing different approaches and styles together. Hopefully, it will only be the first of many.



Tickets for Festival Musikal Indonesia main shows were available for free starting on August 8th but has since run out. However, musical fans can watch the community showcases at the side stage simply by visiting Ciputra Artpreneur on August 20th and 21st.