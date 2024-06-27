Previews: Jukebox Musical INTERAKSI Tells a Love Story with Tulus's Discography

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The performing arts group Jakarta Movin held a press conference for their next show, INTERAKSI. Jakarta Movin has previously produced original shows and stage adaptations of films, namely Musikal Petualangan Sherina (2017, 2018, and 2022) and Musikal Cek Toko Sebelah (2022). For the first time, Jakarta Movin is creating a jukebox musical, based on Indonesian pop superstar Tulus’s extensive discography.

During the press conference, Nuya Susantono as director, producer, and script writer stated that the musical is produced as part of Jakarta Movin’s mission to introduce musical theater to a wider audience. Interaksi invites the millions of fans of Tulus to watch the musical, potentially making it their gateway and introduction to the art form.

Alongside Nuya, Kristo Immanuel and Kartika also co-wrote the script, which tells the story of a tangle of romantic relationships between four characters: Dio, Nadia, Fajar, and Matahari. While the show is written based on Tulus’s songs, the songs are rearranged and recontextualized to better fit the narrative, which is purported to be highly relatable and imaginative. The creative team also took inspiration from Tulus’s concert, which uses sparse yet meaningful presentation to great effect.

Although the show’s narrative revolves around its four main characters, there is an extensive ensemble cast that will enrich the story through their interactions with the main characters. Not only narratively, but also physically, as the show involves intricate group choreography as shown from the behind-the-scenes clips and song performances during the press conference.

The show’s title, Interaksi (lit. interaction) is not only taken from one of Tulus’s songs, but also alludes to the fact that the show will have elements of audience interaction, a first for Jakarta Movin.



The show will run from August 16 to 18 at Graha Bhakti Budaya, Taman Ismail Marzuki, Cikini, Jakarta. The 2-day presale period will start on June 28 AT Kiostix.

Comments